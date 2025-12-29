Bhutan spinner creates history with 8 wickets in a T20 international

In domestic T20 cricket, only two bowlers have picked up seven wickets in an innings. Colin Ackermann took 7-18 for Leicestershire against Birmingham Bears in 2019 and Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed grabbed 7-19 for Durbar Rajshahi against Dhaka Capitals in 2025.

Yeshey made his T20 international debut in 2022 against Malaysia when he took 3-16 in his first match. Since then, he has taken 37 wickets in 34 matches.

In an international T20 match on Friday, Yeshey became the first bowler in the history of the shortest white-ball format to take eight wickets. Imagine that! Eight wickets in 4 overs and by giving away just 7 runs.

Dubai: Records are meant to be broken, but the one that Bhutan’s 22-year-old left-arm spinner Sonam Yeshey created recently in an international T20 cricket match is unlikely to be bettered at least in the foreseeable future.

