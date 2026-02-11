Ashwin defends Usman Tariq’s bowling action, questions football penalty comparison

Former Indian spinner defends Tariq, calls for scientific testing in cricket
Ravichandran Ashwin has come out strongly in support of Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq after the latter’s bowling action once again came under scrutiny during the 2026 T20 World Cup.
Posting on X, the former India off spinner (world class) shared his thoughts on the growing debate and questioned the way such actions are judged during live matches.
Ashwin argued that determining whether a bowler exceeds the ICC’s 15 degree elbow flex limit is almost impossible for on field umpires to judge accurately in real time. According to him, such technical assessments should only be conducted at an official ICC testing centre under scientific conditions rather than relying on visual judgment during a match.
He suggested that if the sport truly wants clarity, it should introduce real time in competition testing tools instead of placing that burden on umpires.
Another talking point has been the brief pause in Tariq’s delivery stride. Some critics, including former India cricketer Shreevats Goswami, compared it to a football penalty run up that would be ruled illegal if the taker stops midway.
Ashwin dismissed that comparison. He maintained that Tariq’s pause is part of his natural and repeatable bowling action, and therefore entirely within the laws of the game.
Former India cricketer Shreevats Goswami questioned the legality of Tariq’s pause during his run up, writing on X:
“Even football doesn’t allow players to pause during a penalty run up anymore. How is this ok? Action all good. But pause? That too while loading to deliver. This can’t be continued seriously!”
Ashwin responded directly, agreeing with part of the comparison but shifting the focus of the argument.
“Agree football doesn’t allow it!” Ashwin wrote.
He then added a broader point about fairness in cricket’s laws.
“While the batter can be allowed to switch hit or reverse without informing the umpire or bowler, after him or her commits to start batting on one side, why are the restrictions only limited to the bowler?
“In fact the bowler isn’t allowed to change the arm with which he or she bowls without informing the umpire!
“They should first change that rule.”
Ashwin also raised a broader question about balance in modern cricket. He pointed out that bowlers are subjected to intense scrutiny over minor technical details, while batters are free to play switch hits and reverse hits without informing either the umpire or the bowler in advance.
In his view, the game must ensure that both sides are treated fairly under the laws.
The controversy gained fresh momentum after Tariq’s match winning spell of 3 for 27 in Pakistan’s victory over the United States in Colombo on February 10. While his performance drew praise, it also reignited concerns over his action.
Tariq has been reported in the past, including during the Pakistan Super League and in a series against Australia. However, he has cleared official biomechanical testing on those occasions.
For Ashwin, the message was clear. If a bowler has passed the required scientific tests, the debate should end there and the focus should remain on performance rather than perception.