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Veteran Indian singer KJ Yesudas makes rare public appearance

Yesudas performed after a long gap, delighting fans at the Dallas Malayali community event

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Veteran Indian singer KJ Yesudas makes rare public appearance

Dubai: Veteran Indian playback singer KJ Yesudas made a rare public appearance in Dallas, delighting Malayali audiences with a performance at the Kerala Association of Dallas's golden jubilee celebrations in Texas.

The legendary singer inaugurated the association’s 50th anniversary celebrations, which began with a colourful procession, and extended his Onam greetings to the Malayali community. He also took the stage to sing, making the occasion particularly memorable for his admirers.

Yesudas reportedly began his performance with lines from Sree Narayana Guru’s Jathi Bhedam Matha Dwesham, before singing the popular Malayalam song Keralaam Keralaam Kelikottuyarunna Keralam. The performance drew an enthusiastic response from the gathering.

During his interaction with the audience, Yesudas spoke about spirituality, humility and the importance of preserving religious harmony. His message also touched on the need to carry cultural and spiritual values forward for younger generations.

Known affectionately as Gaanagandharvan, or the ‘Celestial Singer’, Yesudas is regarded as one of India’s most celebrated playback singers.

Yesudas has recorded more than 50,000 songs during a career spanning over six decades, in languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Odia, Arabic, Russian and English. He began his film-singing career in 1961 and remains one of India’s most prolific playback singers.

His contribution to Indian cinema and music has earned him eight National Film Awards for Best Male Playback Singer, along with numerous state awards and honours. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour, in 2017.

Yesudas has maintained a relatively low public profile in recent years, making his appearance and performance in Dallas a special moment for the Malayali diaspora and his generations of admirers.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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