Who is Vaikom Vijayalakshmi? Visually challenged singer wins National Award

The singer expressed surprise and happiness upon learning of the honour
Visually challenged singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi received her first National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony in Gujarat on Tuesday.
President Droupadi Murmu presented the prestigious award to Vijayalakshmi for her rendition of ‘Angu Vaana Konilu’ from the Malayalam film Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM). The song was composed by Dibu Ninan Thomas, with lyrics by Manu Manjith.
Vijayalakshmi’s win was announced in July when the winners of the 72nd National Film Awards were revealed. The honour marks her maiden National Film Award after more than a decade as a playback singer in Malayalam cinema.
The singer expressed surprise and happiness upon learning of the honour, saying she had not expected the award announcement so soon. She reportedly learned about the win when a friend called to share the news.
The award-winning song, a lullaby from ARM, has a personal significance for Vijayalakshmi. She has said its lyrics, including the message to “rise” and overcome barriers, have given her strength to move forward through challenges.
Vijayalakshmi first gained wider recognition in Malayalam cinema with songs including ‘Katte Katte’ from Celluloid. Her National Award now adds one of Indian cinema’s highest honours to a career marked by her distinctive voice and musical accomplishments.
At the ceremony, her presentation by President Murmu was met with a standing ovation from the audience.
She has earned numerous accolades over the years, including two Kerala State Film Awards and a Filmfare Award. In 2013, she received the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Award for Light Music.