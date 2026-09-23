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Who is Vaikom Vijayalakshmi? Visually challenged singer wins National Award

The singer expressed surprise and happiness upon learning of the honour

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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President Droupadi Murmu presents the Best Female Playback Singer award to Singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi for her rendition of Angu Vaana Konilu from the Malayalam film A. R. M at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony, in Kevadia on Tuesday.
President Droupadi Murmu presents the Best Female Playback Singer award to Singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi for her rendition of Angu Vaana Konilu from the Malayalam film A. R. M at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony, in Kevadia on Tuesday.
ANI

Visually challenged singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi received her first National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony in Gujarat on Tuesday.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the prestigious award to Vijayalakshmi for her rendition of ‘Angu Vaana Konilu’ from the Malayalam film Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM). The song was composed by Dibu Ninan Thomas, with lyrics by Manu Manjith.

Vijayalakshmi’s win was announced in July when the winners of the 72nd National Film Awards were revealed. The honour marks her maiden National Film Award after more than a decade as a playback singer in Malayalam cinema.

The singer expressed surprise and happiness upon learning of the honour, saying she had not expected the award announcement so soon. She reportedly learned about the win when a friend called to share the news.

The award-winning song, a lullaby from ARM, has a personal significance for Vijayalakshmi. She has said its lyrics, including the message to “rise” and overcome barriers, have given her strength to move forward through challenges.

Vijayalakshmi first gained wider recognition in Malayalam cinema with songs including ‘Katte Katte’ from Celluloid. Her National Award now adds one of Indian cinema’s highest honours to a career marked by her distinctive voice and musical accomplishments.

At the ceremony, her presentation by President Murmu was met with a standing ovation from the audience.

She has earned numerous accolades over the years, including two Kerala State Film Awards and a Filmfare Award. In 2013, she received the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Award for Light Music.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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