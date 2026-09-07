Acclaimed director R Sarath, National and Kerala award winner, dies at 63

Director of acclaimed film Sayahnam and mural art scholar dies in Thiruvananthapuram
Veteran Malayalam filmmaker R Sarath has died at the age of 63. The circumstances surrounding his death have not yet been disclosed.
According to Mathrubhumi, Sarath died at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.
Sarath was known for his work on several acclaimed Malayalam films, including Sayahnam, Sheelabathi, Sthithi and Buddhan Chirikkunnu. His 2000 film Sayahnam was particularly well received by critics and went on to win seven Kerala State Film Awards.
Beyond filmmaking, R Sarath also made a name for himself through his research into Kerala’s traditional mural art. While working on a documentary, he discovered distinctive mural paintings believed to have a connection with celebrated artist Raja Ravi Varma. His work examining Kerala’s mural traditions eventually earned him national recognition.
In 1996, Sarath received a Junior Fellowship from the Department of Culture, Government of India, in recognition of his work.
His career also brought several major honours. He received the Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director and the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam. His other accolades included awards for Best Film and other contributions to Indian cinema.