K J Yesudas: Why the legendary singer now makes rare public appearances

86-year-old Yesudas attended Kerala Association of Dallas’ golden jubilee event recently
Dubai: Legendary playback singer K J Yesudas has spent much of the past few years away from the public spotlight, making his appearances increasingly rare. His latest return to the stage in Dallas, however, offered fans a reminder of the extraordinary musical legacy he has built over more than six decades.
The 86-year-old singer recently attended the Kerala Association of Dallas’ golden jubilee celebrations in Texas, where he inaugurated the event, extended his Onam greetings to the Malayali community and performed on stage.
He began with lines from Sree Narayana Guru’s Jathi Bhedam Matha Dwesham, then sang the popular Malayalam song Keralam Keralam Kelikottuyarunna Keralam.
The appearance was particularly significant given Yesudas’ limited public presence in Kerala in recent years. In a 2024 interview with Kerala Kaumudi, while speaking from the US, Yesudas addressed his long absence from the state.
“It’s been four years since I came to Kerala. It’s not because I don’t want to,” he said. “The first thing that stopped me was Covid. Covid took more than two years.”
His comments offered a personal explanation for his reduced presence in Kerala, while his life in the US has also meant fewer opportunities to participate in events back home.
In August 2025, Rahman visited Yesudas at his Dallas home during The Wonderment Tour and described the veteran singer as his “childhood favourite”, praising his research work and love for Carnatic music.
Yesudas has largely maintained a private life with his family, making public appearances selectively.
Known as ‘Gaanagandharvan’ — the Celestial Singer, Yesudas began his professional singing career in the early 1960s and went on to become one of India’s most celebrated playback singers.
Over a career spanning more than six decades, he has recorded thousands of songs in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and several other languages. His repertoire extends beyond cinema to devotional music and Carnatic classical singing, allowing his voice to become part of the musical lives of generations of listeners.
Yesudas has also been one of the most decorated male playback singers in India. He has won the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer eight times, along with numerous Kerala State Film Awards and honours from other states.
His contribution to Indian music and culture has been recognised with some of the country’s highest civilian honours. He received the Padma Shri in 1975, the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2017.
He has also received the J.C. Daniel Award, Kerala’s highest honour for contributions to Malayalam cinema, as well as numerous lifetime achievement and cultural awards.
For Keralites, Yesudas is more than a playback singer. His voice has been woven into decades of cinema, festivals, devotional traditions and personal memories. His songs have crossed generations, while his distinctive style has influenced singers who followed him.
Today, his public appearances may be fewer, but they carry enormous significance. His recent Dallas performance brought together a community that has long regarded him as one of Kerala’s most treasured cultural figures.
After more than six decades in music, Yesudas may have stepped away from the constant glare of the entertainment industry. Still, his legacy remains firmly in the public consciousness — and his rare appearances continue to remind audiences of the extraordinary career behind one of India's most recognisable voices.