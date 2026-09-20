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Flash floods in Keralam: Landslide kills 2, injures 1 critically after shed buried in mud

Workers seeking shelter in shed buried by landslide amid Kerala flash floods

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ANI
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Two dead, one critical as Idukki landslide buries farm shed during heavy rains
Two dead, one critical as Idukki landslide buries farm shed during heavy rains

Two people died and another was critically injured after a landslide struck Kottakamboor in Vattavada, Idukki, on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred around 5pm near a house along the Kadavari route while the victims were cleaning garlic.

The deceased have been identified as Balakrishnan and Chinnu, both natives of Kottakamboor. Balakrishnan’s wife survived the incident but sustained injuries. The other injured person was critically hurt and rushed by ambulance to Adimali Taluk Hospital.

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Workers took shelter from heavy rain

Speaking to ANI, Devikulam MLA F Raja said workers were engaged in farming in Vattavada when heavy rain began to fall on Sunday afternoon.

“Seeking shelter, they moved into a nearby shed. Moments later, a landslide occurred from behind the shed, burying the structure under mud and debris,” he said.

“There were three people inside at the time; two of them were trapped beneath the soil, while one person was rescued and has since been admitted to the hospital,” Raja added.

The bodies of the two deceased individuals have been brought to Munnar and will be transferred to Adimali Taluk Hospital following the inquest procedures.

The post-mortem examinations and related formalities will be conducted on Monday, Raja said.

Chokkad River flash flood death toll rises to 3

Meanwhile, the death toll from the flash flood in the Chokkad River has risen to three, with the bodies of one woman and two men who went missing in the incident recovered, officials said on Sunday.

The latest body, that of a man, was

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