Kerala Varma led major reforms in Zamorin Management and institutional administration
Dubai: Zamorin Raja P K Kerala Varma, who introduced a collective governance system to oversee institutions under the historic Zamorin Management in Kozhikode, died at a private hospital early Tuesday. He was 90.
Kerala Varma had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past two months. His mortal remains were brought to his residence at Chinthavalappu at around 10 am on Tuesday.
His cremation is scheduled for 6.30 pm at the Smrithi Patham public crematorium on Mavoor Road.
It will reportedly be the first time a Zamorin Raja is cremated at a public crematorium. Family members said Kerala Varma had expressed a wish for his final rites to be conducted at a public facility.
The Zamorin, or Samoothiri, was the hereditary ruler of the historic kingdom of Kozhikode and one of the most influential royal houses of medieval Malabar. Kozhikode served as the capital of the Zamorin kingdom and developed into a major centre of the international spice trade, attracting Arab, Chinese and other merchants. Vasco da Gama’s arrival at Kappad near Kozhikode in 1498 marked a major turning point in the region’s history and brought the Zamorin into direct contact with the Portuguese.
Although the Zamorin’s political power declined with the expansion of British rule, the family continued to maintain its cultural and institutional legacy in Kozhikode.
Born on September 3, 1936, Kerala Varma belonged to the Thekkekettu branch of the Thiruvannur Puthiyakovilakam family. He was the son of Sridevi Varma of the former Ambadi Kovilakam and Balarama Varma of Nedumbram Palace in Thiruvalla.
Kerala Varma played a key role in restructuring the administration of institutions under the Zamorin Management. He helped replace the earlier system, under which the Zamorin and members of his household handled administrative affairs, with a collective governance structure.
He was instrumental in establishing a 21-member governing council to oversee around 45 temples and educational institutions, including Guruvayurappan College, Zamorin’s High School and Zamorin’s Higher Secondary School..
A pharmacology expert and entrepreneur, Kerala Varma founded Narnyatt Pharmaceuticals at West Hill Industrial Estate in Kozhikode. The company became known for manufacturing and exporting medicines, including antibiotics. He received awards from the Central and Kerala governments for export performance.
Kerala Varma studied at Zamorin’s College before earning a pharmacy degree from LM Pharmacy College in Ahmedabad. He later worked at German Remedies in Mumbai and served as a non-medical tutor in the Pharmacy Department of Kozhikode Medical College.
He also served as a pharmacology adviser to institutions including Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala, Oushadhi and Vaidyamatam.
Kerala Varma was part of a Central Export Promotion Council delegation that explored industrial development and export opportunities in nine countries, including Australia. He also served as a consultant to traditional medicine institutions.
His mother, Sridevi Varma, participated in the freedom movement during Mahatma Gandhi’s visit to Kozhikode and donated a gold bangle to him.
Kerala Varma had lived in an apartment at Chinthavalappu for several years.
He is survived by his wife, Jayasree Varma of Nedumbram Palace in Thiruvalla, and his children, Suneethi Raja and Dr K Sujith Varma.