Brook falls short as Varma's record remains following England win

Dubai: Harry Brook came within 26 runs of breaking Tilak Varma's record for most T20 international runs without being dismissed as England cruised to a six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Cardiff.

Brook needed 49 runs to surpass Varma's mark of 336 runs without losing his wicket in T20 internationals, but his attempt ended after just eight balls.

The England captain smashed three sixes on his way to 23 before producing one of the shots of the match, only to see Sri Lanka's Eshan Malinga pull off a great diving catch to end his innings.

Despite Brook's early exit, England had little trouble chasing down Sri Lanka's 145-9, reaching 146-4 in only 12.1 overs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Brook arrived at the crease with England already flying after Jos Buttler and debutant Aneurin Donald had put on 51 from just 4.3 overs.

Buttler made 30 from 16 balls while Donald's 21 came from 13 deliveries before both fell within four balls of each other.

The 27-year-old needed 49 runs to move beyond Varma's 336-run sequence without dismissal and immediately showed his intentions, launching three sixes in his first eight deliveries.

Banton, who had missed out during England's record-breaking 254-4 in the first match of the series, made the most of his second opportunity.

England have now won 22 of their past 25 completed T20 internationals since the start of last summer, giving them an 88 per cent win rate over that period.

The victory extends England's unbeaten T20 run this summer and gives Brook's side another series victory following their 4-0 triumph over India earlier in the year.

The series concludes at Old Trafford on Saturday before the two teams move on to a three-match ODI series.

For Brook, however, the night will be remembered for a record that was within touching distance but ultimately remained out of reach.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.