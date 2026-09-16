Brook compared to “genius” KP by Stokes following Sir Lanka ton

The Englishman’s 114 not out from 49 balls saw the Three Lions thrash Sri Lanka
Dubai: Harry Brook produced a breathtaking display of power as England opened their T20 series against Sri Lanka with a commanding 119-run victory in Southampton.
The England batter, who endured a summer without registering a Test century, rediscovered his best form in spectacular fashion, smashing an unbeaten 114 from just 49 deliveries to propel the hosts to an imposing 254-4.
Brook's innings was packed with aggression, with 10 boundaries and six towering sixes showcasing his ability to dismantle the bowling attack. His fearless strokeplay drew inevitable comparisons with Kevin Pietersen, who has recently joined England's coaching set-up.
It was not just Brook's boundary hitting that caught the eye, either. His relentless intensity was evident throughout the innings, particularly in the way he attacked the gaps and sprinted between the wickets.
"I don't even think the genius of KP could come close to what Harry Brook has talent-wise," said Brook's former captain and team-mate Ben Stokes, who was watching on TV.
"You are an absolute freak, Harry."
Brook was only six when Pietersen played a starring role in England’s dramatic Ashes triumph at The Oval in 2005, sealing the series victory on the final day.
By the time Pietersen's England career came to a controversial end following the 2013-14 Ashes defeat, Brook was 14 and old enough to appreciate the significance of the fallout.
"I used to love watching him bat when I was younger," said Brooke, then little more than a year into his international career.
"He always looked to take the attack to bowlers and put them under pressure. In that aspect, I'm quite similar."
The comparison is understandable because both batters have built their reputations around an aggressive, fearless approach.
Brook is at his most dangerous when he takes the game away from the opposition, attacking bowlers rather than allowing them to settle. That was evident again in Southampton, where he combined clean striking with an attacking intent that put Sri Lanka under pressure from the outset.
There are similarities, too, in the way both players can score all around the ground. Pietersen was renowned for being able to hit pace and spin into unconventional areas while still maintaining enormous power, and Brook possesses a similarly broad range of shots. His ability to clear the ropes without appearing to over-commit is one of the characteristics that makes the comparison particularly striking.
Their personalities at the crease also provide a link. Neither player has traditionally looked comfortable simply occupying the crease and accumulating runs. There is an element of confrontation to their batting, with Brook showing the same willingness to take on a bowler and dictate the terms of the contest. His intensity between the wickets only adds to that impression.
Of course, Brook is still writing his own story and the comparison should not be taken to mean their careers are identical. Pietersen established himself across all formats and enjoyed a remarkable England career. But when it comes specifically to power, attacking intent, range of strokeplay and the ability to completely overwhelm an attack, it is easy to see why Brook's latest innings brought memories of KP flooding back.