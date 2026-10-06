UAE-led entrepreneurship network takes shape across five countries

The initiative targets market gaps in UAE, India, Kenya, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka
Dubai: A cross-border entrepreneurship network spanning the UAE, India, Kenya, Malaysia and Sri Lanka is being developed by WOI.eco, with a focus on connecting entrepreneurs, investors, businesses and talent across the five markets.
The initiative will seek to identify market gaps, industry requirements and locally available resources that could translate into new business opportunities. Under the proposed model, entrepreneurs will be able to develop solutions around identified challenges with support from venture studios, while corporate partners could participate as potential early customers.
Instead of following a uniform approach, the network is designed to draw on the strengths and requirements of individual markets. India is expected to contribute its entrepreneurial ecosystem and technology talent, while Kenya presents opportunities in sectors including financial services, agriculture, climate solutions and logistics.
Malaysia's industrial capabilities and links with Southeast Asian markets and Sri Lanka's skilled human capital and strategic location are also expected to form part of the network.
The UAE will serve as a key connecting market, bringing entrepreneurs into contact with investors, family offices, corporate partners and international business networks. The initiative is also intended to help UAE-based companies explore new markets, technologies and commercial partnerships.
Shafi Shoukath, Founder and Chairman of WOI.eco, said the approach is based on the premise that entrepreneurs operating within individual markets are well positioned to understand local challenges and develop commercially relevant solutions.
The network will also focus on entrepreneurship-led employment opportunities, while recognising that business ownership may not be suitable for everyone. According to WOI.eco, opportunities will be developed around identified market requirements for entrepreneurs with the ability to build and execute viable businesses.
The initiative also highlights adaptability, creativity and execution as increasingly important capabilities as artificial intelligence expands access to information and knowledge. WOI.eco refers to this combination of human capabilities as “Human Being 2.0”.
As the network develops, WOI.eco plans to track outcomes including new businesses created, capital mobilised, commercial partnerships established and employment opportunities generated across participating markets.