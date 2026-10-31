Ryanair agent 'threatened' Kumar Sangakkara, Sri Lankan legend denies allegations

Sangakkara rejected that account, saying he had never refused to show the documents. He has since submitted a complaint to the airline, outlining the incident in a 2,000-word account, and is awaiting a response.

Ryanair had earlier alleged that Sangakkara “refused to provide the required visa documentation” during mandatory immigration checks . The airline said the checks were completed, his eligibility to travel was verified and he boarded the scheduled Dublin-to-Bristol flight on October 28.

The family eventually boarded the flight, but he said the staff member refused to provide her name when he asked to make a formal complaint. The agent allegedly continued to threaten the Sri Lankan legend as a response.

The 48-year-old also claimed the Ryanair agent told him: “You people with your kinds of passports should expect this.” His wife, Yehali, challenged the remark, which Sangakkara described as racist. Yehali also claimed that everyone in Dublin had been nice to them except the Ryanair agent.

Sangakkara said he was taken aback by the threat, particularly as he was trying to access the required e-visa documents. He also alleged that the agent described him as argumentative and aggressive after he challenged her manner of speaking.

While he publicly accused the airline earlier this week, Sangakkara recently spoke to Daily Mail Sport. He alleged that the employee threatened to treat him as a danger to other passengers. “I’m going to treat you as a threat to other passengers on board and not board you,” the agent allegedly told cricket legend.

However, a member of staff asked him to access the e-visas and repeatedly told him to hurry. Sangakkara said he asked for more time, but the exchange escalated when he challenged the staff member’s tone.

Sangakkara was returning to Bristol with his family after a two-day visit to Dublin to celebrate his 49th birthday when confusion arose over the electronic visas linked to their Sri Lankan passports. He said staff at the airport’s visa desk had earlier assured him that he did not need to download the documents again at the boarding gate.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.