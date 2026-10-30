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Ryanair accuses Kumar Sangakkara of refusing agent's mandatory request

Airline responds to Sangakkara's allegations of mistreatment during visa checks

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Kumar Sangakkara and Ryanair
Kumar Sangakkara and Ryanair
via AFP

Dubai: Ryanair has responded after former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara accused the airline’s gate staff of discriminatory and threatening behaviour towards him and his family at Dublin Airport.

The airline disputed the circumstances surrounding the incident, claiming the former cricketer initially refused to provide the necessary visa documents during mandatory immigration checks.

“This passenger refused to provide the required visa documentation when requested by a gate agent carrying out mandatory immigration checks,” Ryanair said in a statement according to The Mirror.

The airline added that Sangakkara was eventually cleared to travel after the checks were completed.

“Following completion of these checks and verification of this passenger’s eligibility to travel, this passenger travelled on this scheduled flight from Dublin to Bristol (28 Oct),” the statement added.

Sangakkara had raised the issue on social media platform X on Wednesday, describing his experience with the airline’s personnel as shocking and unacceptable.

“Has anyone experienced discriminatory gate personnel @Ryanair in Dublin? I with my family just did and it was shocking. The tone of address and the mishandling of procedure and threatening behaviour,” he wrote.

The 48-year-old also responded to Sri Lankan businessman Sanjiva Weerawarana, who shared his own experiences of discrimination while living and travelling abroad.

“It is quite jarring when you experience it,” Sangakkara replied.

One of Sri Lanka’s greatest cricketers, Sangakkara represented his country in 134 Tests, 404 ODIs and 56 T20Is, scoring 28,016 international runs.

After retiring in 2015, he moved into commentary and coaching. He currently serves as head coach and director of cricket at IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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