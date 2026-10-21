The cat had gone missing on October 11, night at the airport
10 days after her cat disappeared at the airport, good news was given to an anxious Avishka Kaumadi, that her cat had been found.
Avishka Kaumadi shared the news in an emotional Facebook post, thanking SriLankan Airlines, dnata and Dubai International Airport for their efforts in locating her cat.
Although Chuuti has been found, Kaumadi is still waiting for him to be safely transported to Sri Lanka, where she hopes to finally be reunited with him.
“Today, I am grateful that my beloved Chuuti has been found. Words cannot fully express the emotions I feel. Although I am still waiting for him to be safely brought back to Sri Lanka, knowing that he has been found has given me renewed hope and strength,” she wrote.
In her Facebook post, Kaumadi described the emotional toll of the days spent waiting for news of her missing pet.
“After days of pain, uncertainty, sleepless nights, and endless waiting, this news has brought hope back into my heart,” she wrote.
She expressed her gratitude to the airline, ground-handling staff and airport authorities for their cooperation throughout the search.
“A special and heartfelt thank you to SriLankan Airlines, dnata, and Dubai International Airport for their dedication, cooperation, and efforts during this difficult situation. Your support and assistance have meant more to me than words can express. I will always be deeply grateful to you for helping bring hope back to my family.”
Kaumadi also thanked the people who shared her appeals, made phone calls, offered encouragement and prayed for Chuuti's safe return.
“Every prayer, every message, every phone call, and every word of kindness gave me strength when I felt like I had none left,” she wrote.
Kaumadi had been scheduled to fly from Dubai to Sri Lanka at 11pm on October 11 and had arrived at Dubai International Airport to transport Chuuti as air cargo.
According to her earlier account to Gulf News, she completed the required documentation and payment process before her cat was inspected. Chuuti was then returned to his carrier after his details were checked against the accompanying documents.
The process took place between approximately 8.30pm and 9.25pm, she said.
After passing through immigration and entering the duty-free area, Kaumadi received a call from an airline staff member informing her that Chuuti had escaped from his carrier.
She immediately asked to return to the area to help search for him but was told that permission was required.
When asked whether she would travel to Sri Lanka without her cat, her response was unequivocal.
“I clearly told him that I would not board the flight without my cat,” she had said.
At around midnight, she was accompanied to the cargo area, where she and a staff member spent more than an hour calling out to Chuuti and trying to attract his attention.
However, darkness and limited lighting made the search difficult, she said. Chuuti could not be located, and Kaumadi was subsequently taken back to the boarding area, where a room was arranged for her.
She remained at the airport for approximately 28 hours, hoping for news.
On October 12, Kaumadi returned to Dubai International Airport to follow up on the search.
At one point, she was shown another white cat to determine whether it was Chuuti, but confirmed that it was not her pet.
She said she was advised to return to Sri Lanka while efforts to locate him continued. Her contact details were recorded so she could receive updates.
That evening, she met a representative of the Dubai Airport Management Team to discuss the situation and the arrangements that could be made if Chuuti was found.
According to Kaumadi, the representative explained that arrangements could be made to transport her cat to Sri Lanka, even if the process took several weeks.
Now, that uncertainty has given way to relief, although the reunion she has been hoping for is yet to take place.
For Kaumadi, finding Chuuti is only the first part of the happy ending she has been waiting for.
“Chuuti is not just a pet to me. He is my beloved child, my family, and a piece of my heart. The days without him have been among the most painful of my life,” she wrote.
Kaumadi, who is in Sri Lanka at the moment, is waiting for Chuuti to be transported to Sri Lanka.
“Now, I am waiting for the most beautiful moment of all: the day I can finally hold my precious boy in my arms again and bring him home where he belongs.”
She ended her message with a few words for the cat at the centre of the search:
“Until that day comes, my heart will continue waiting for you, Chuuti. Your mum is waiting to welcome you home.”