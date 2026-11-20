After two abandonments and weeks of searching, a resourceful black cat finds a family
If Blackie ever writes his memoirs, I hope he remembers to mention me in the acknowledgements. After weeks of playing detective, making phone calls and wandering through unfamiliar neighbourhoods, I think I’ve earned at least a footnote. Although, knowing cats, he’ll probably dedicate the book to whoever fed him most recently.
Blackie is a large black community cat with dreamy, perpetually sleepy eyes who lived outside a supermarket in Al Mankhool. His daily routine involved eating, sleeping and occasionally allowing humans the privilege of his company. He paid no rent, had no responsibilities and enjoyed a lifestyle most of us can only aspire to.
Unfortunately, the supermarket management didn’t share our affection for him. Blackie was first removed and reportedly abandoned in Al Karama. A week later, he returned to Al Mankhool, painfully thin but determined to reclaim his territory. How he found his way back remains a mystery, considering I still need Google Maps to navigate places I’ve visited a dozen times.
His homecoming was short-lived. In late October, he disappeared again. When I asked the supermarket employees about him, they casually revealed that their manager had arranged for his removal, with about as much concern as if an unwanted pest had been disposed of.
A community animal welfare initiative stepped in and helped establish what had happened. The manager eventually disclosed where Blackie had been abandoned, and video evidence confirmed the incident. Armed with this information, I began searching Al Bada’a, a neighbourhood of residential villas with countless places for a frightened cat to hide.
For several evenings, I walked its streets, inspecting parked cars, peering into bushes and calling out to Blackie. I wondered what residents made of a woman wandering around after dark, apparently conducting conversations with parked vehicles. The UAE animal community circulated Instagram appeals, and I kept hoping someone would recognise him.
Meanwhile, Blackie had apparently decided to take matters into his own paws.Somehow, he travelled from the unfamiliar villa-lined streets of Al Bada’a to Satwa, where he eventually settled outside another supermarket. Whether he was following food, familiar activity or simply exercising his excellent taste in commercial real estate, I cannot say.
Having spent his life around a supermarket in Al Mankhool, Blackie apparently decided that any new neighbourhood worth considering should have one too. Perhaps he missed the shopping trolleys, the smell of food or the possibility of charming strangers into sharing their purchases. More importantly, that move probably saved him. Had he remained hidden among the villas, he might never have been spotted.
A kind man who had seen the Instagram appeals noticed a black cat outside a supermarket in Satwa and sent me a video. The resemblance was extraordinary, particularly those distinctive sleepy eyes. I tried not to get too excited because black cats can look remarkably similar, and I had already spent enough evenings chasing shadows.
The next evening, I headed to Satwa. Blackie was nowhere in sight, and I was preparing to leave when he finally appeared. I recognised him immediately. There was something wonderfully familiar about that large frame and sleepy expression, as though he’d been interrupted in the middle of an important nap.
I was overjoyed. Blackie, unaware of the investigation, social media campaign or the people worrying about him, behaved like a cat who couldn’t understand why an ordinary evening had become such an emotional occasion.
I informed everyone concerned that he had been found. Since he appeared comfortable, the advice was to have him microchipped and leave him there while we explored adoption options. The gentleman who spotted him agreed to keep an eye on him.
A few days later, I discovered through congratulatory social media posts that Blackie had been adopted. Another woman who had also been searching for him had learnt his whereabouts, collected him and found him a home. Apparently, the adoption arrangements had progressed considerably faster than the circulation of information.
His new family prefers privacy, so I don’t know where he is now. I hope he’s adjusting to domestic life, with generous meals and a family willing to accommodate his sleeping habits and outdoor instincts.
Looking back, I’m fascinated by Blackie’s resourcefulness. While we were searching Al Bada’a, he had made his way somewhere people would notice him. Settling near a supermarket gave a stranger the opportunity to recognise him from the appeals.
I suspect Blackie would find the fuss unnecessary. He survived two relocations, navigated unfamiliar territory and found a home, all while maintaining the expression of someone who would rather be asleep.
And if he writes those memoirs, I hope he includes a chapter explaining how he found his way around Dubai without Google Maps.