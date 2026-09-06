Kerala singer known for 'Udit Narayan-like' voice dies suddenly in Dubai hours before Ajman show

“I have been in the UAE for 17 years, and this is the first time in my life that I have seen the paperwork for repatriating someone’s mortal remains completed in just four hours. On top of that, so many of our dear friends came rushing to the janazah prayer at in the wee hours with just a short notice after midnight. I cannot thank them enough. May the Almighty bless all those brothers and grant Nisar heaven,” he said in a post.