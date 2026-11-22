On Saturday, the Good Newwz actor took some precious time out of his Aura India Tour in Ahmadabad to point out that while international bands such as Coldplay can stand on the same stage as him and sing about intoxication without legal repercussion, his music is criticised. Seemingly upset, he said: “Last year, when the band Coldplay sir performed here, I decided that one day I will also perform here. But I will tell you something when Coldplay sings, ‘I'm feeling drunk and high’, nobody has a problem. I like that song. But why, when Coldplay comes here and sings it, nobody has an issue? But when Diljit sings the same, there is a problem. Why these double standards?” said the singer.”