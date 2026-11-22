Wonders why people just seem to have a problem with him
Singer-songwriter Diljit Dosanjh, who has made a name for himself taking Punjabi songs to international stages, has called out India for its double standards.
On Saturday, the Good Newwz actor took some precious time out of his Aura India Tour in Ahmadabad to point out that while international bands such as Coldplay can stand on the same stage as him and sing about intoxication without legal repercussion, his music is criticised. Seemingly upset, he said: “Last year, when the band Coldplay sir performed here, I decided that one day I will also perform here. But I will tell you something when Coldplay sings, ‘I'm feeling drunk and high’, nobody has a problem. I like that song. But why, when Coldplay comes here and sings it, nobody has an issue? But when Diljit sings the same, there is a problem. Why these double standards?” said the singer.”
Dr Punditrao Dharennavar, Associate Professor of Sociology at PGGC-46 Chandigarh, was quoted by The Tribune as saying: "Before Coldplay came to perform, I had sent a complaint to the District Child Protection Officer, Ahmedabad. In response to my complaint, the District Child Protection Officer issued a notice. In that notice, it was written that Coldplay would not sing that song,” Punditrao has been quoted as saying by various news agencies. He also claimed that the notice mentioned the song and the line in question.
He also spoke about the annoyance at people saying he ‘comes from abroad’.
"They tell me that I have come from abroad. I was born here, said I wasn't born in Honolulu,” he told media. "I travel across the world, and all the musicians behind me are Indians who were born here. Give them a big round of applause. These are the same people who travel with me across the world," he added.
Dosanjh was born in India's Punjab. He currently holds an American citizenship, according to The Indian Express.