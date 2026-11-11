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Diljit Dosanjh’s Indore concert faces second bomb threat in a week; singer says show will go on

Dosanjh has dismissed speculation that his concert could be cancelled

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
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Diljit Dosanjh will perform in Indore on November 2.
Diljit Dosanjh will perform in Indore on November 2.

A threatening email sent to the Gwalior Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, warning of a bomb at Diljit Dosanjh’s November 15 concert in Indore, has put police in three cities on alert. It is the second round of threats linked to the Punjabi singer’s concert in just over a week.

The email reportedly claimed that an improvised explosive device (IED) would be planted on the stage at Indore’s C-21 Ground, where Dosanjh is scheduled to perform as part of his Aura Tour. It also named several institutions, individuals and locations in Indore, Gwalior and Bhopal. Police in all three cities are investigating the threats. Security has also been tightened around the Gwalior High Court premises and the homes of judges.

Robin Jain, DSP at Police Headquarters, confirmed the email to The Indian Express. “This email was received on the official website of the High Court, which contained a threatening message regarding pop singer Diljit’s upcoming programme in Indore, along with some remarks and the names of a few other organisations,” he said.

Jain added that police in Bhopal and Indore were also investigating because the email mentioned locations in both cities.

A separate team is tracing the sender and the origin of the email, while security at the locations named in the message is being reviewed. Preliminary findings suggest the IP address is linked to a foreign network. Investigators are still trying to establish where the email originated and who sent it.

Police are also examining whether the latest threat is connected to earlier emails received on November 2 by three private schools in Indore and the office of Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava. Those messages warned of bomb blasts linked to the concert and were reportedly written in Punjabi. They also warned school managements against sending students to the event.

“Several schools have received emails containing threats to blow up their premises in connection with this event,” ADCP Rajesh Dandotiya told The Indian Express at the time. “Legal action is being initiated based on technical evidence. A Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team has already conducted an inspection.”

Police had said initial findings suggested the November 2 emails were hoaxes. The Crime Branch is continuing to analyse technical evidence to identify the senders.

Dosanjh has dismissed speculation that his concert could be cancelled. During an Instagram Live session on Tuesday, he told fans he would be in Indore “101 per cent” on November 15. He also joked that his first stop would be to have a plate of poha before taking the stage.

The concert has also faced local restrictions, with four of Dosanjh’s songs barred from the Indore setlist over references to alcohol, drugs and violence.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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