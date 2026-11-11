Diljit Dosanjh’s Indore concert faces second bomb threat in a week; singer says show will go on

The email reportedly claimed that an improvised explosive device (IED) would be planted on the stage at Indore’s C-21 Ground, where Dosanjh is scheduled to perform as part of his Aura Tour. It also named several institutions, individuals and locations in Indore, Gwalior and Bhopal. Police in all three cities are investigating the threats. Security has also been tightened around the Gwalior High Court premises and the homes of judges.