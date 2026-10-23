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Bomb threat email names Amitabh Bachchan, Diljit Dosanjh; Mumbai Police probe

Threat email raises security concerns for Bachchan's home, Dosanjh's concert

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Amitabh Bachchan and Diljit Dosanjh. Mumbai Police are investigating a threatening email that reportedly mentioned Bachchan’s Mumbai residence, Jalsa, and Dosanjh’s scheduled concert at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on November 27.
Amitabh Bachchan and Diljit Dosanjh. Mumbai Police are investigating a threatening email that reportedly mentioned Bachchan’s Mumbai residence, Jalsa, and Dosanjh’s scheduled concert at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on November 27.
ANI/X

Dubai: Mumbai Police are investigating a threatening email that reportedly named Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s residence and singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming Mumbai concert, raising security concerns ahead of the events.

The email reportedly threatened Bachchan’s Mumbai bungalow, Jalsa, and referred to Dosanjh’s scheduled performance at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on November 27. No one has independently verified the claims.

According to reports, the message also named other locations, including the Mumbai Mayor’s office and schools, and specified dates and times for alleged attacks.

What did the threat email say?

The email reportedly mentioned October 31 in connection with an alleged attack on Bachchan’s residence and November 27 in connection with a purported attack at Dosanjh’s Mumbai concert.

Police are investigating the email's origin and assessing the credibility of the threats. The allegations in the message remain unverified.

The development comes amid heightened attention to security arrangements for Dosanjh’s concerts during his India tour.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert gets police approval

Meanwhile, police have cleared Dosanjh’s October 30 concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi after discussions between the organizers and Delhi Police.

Police initially withheld permission over security concerns, threat-related inputs, and the police’s law-and-order commitments during the festive season.

Event organizer BookMyShow Live said it met police officials and submitted a detailed plan covering security, traffic and crowd management. After the discussions and submission of the required arrangements, police reconsidered and granted permission.

The organizer clarified that reports suggesting the concert had been canceled were inaccurate and confirmed that the event would proceed as scheduled.

The Delhi concert is part of Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour, which includes performances in several cities.

With Mumbai Police continuing their investigation into the threatening email, the focus remains on establishing its source and assessing the credibility of the claims while ensuring appropriate security arrangements.

With inputs from IANS

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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