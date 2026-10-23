Threat email raises security concerns for Bachchan's home, Dosanjh's concert
Dubai: Mumbai Police are investigating a threatening email that reportedly named Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s residence and singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming Mumbai concert, raising security concerns ahead of the events.
The email reportedly threatened Bachchan’s Mumbai bungalow, Jalsa, and referred to Dosanjh’s scheduled performance at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on November 27. No one has independently verified the claims.
According to reports, the message also named other locations, including the Mumbai Mayor’s office and schools, and specified dates and times for alleged attacks.
The email reportedly mentioned October 31 in connection with an alleged attack on Bachchan’s residence and November 27 in connection with a purported attack at Dosanjh’s Mumbai concert.
Police are investigating the email's origin and assessing the credibility of the threats. The allegations in the message remain unverified.
The development comes amid heightened attention to security arrangements for Dosanjh’s concerts during his India tour.
Meanwhile, police have cleared Dosanjh’s October 30 concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi after discussions between the organizers and Delhi Police.
Police initially withheld permission over security concerns, threat-related inputs, and the police’s law-and-order commitments during the festive season.
Event organizer BookMyShow Live said it met police officials and submitted a detailed plan covering security, traffic and crowd management. After the discussions and submission of the required arrangements, police reconsidered and granted permission.
The organizer clarified that reports suggesting the concert had been canceled were inaccurate and confirmed that the event would proceed as scheduled.
The Delhi concert is part of Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour, which includes performances in several cities.
With Mumbai Police continuing their investigation into the threatening email, the focus remains on establishing its source and assessing the credibility of the claims while ensuring appropriate security arrangements.
With inputs from IANS