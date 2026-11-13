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Diljit Dosanjh asked to drop four popular songs over lyrics ahead of Ahmedabad concert

Singer Diljit Dosanjh asked to omit songs promoting alcohol and violence

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Diljit Dosanjh asked to drop four popular songs over lyrics ahead of Ahmedabad concert

Dubai: Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh has been asked to leave out four of his popular songs from his upcoming Ahmedabad concert, with a child protection officer seeking restrictions over lyrics allegedly promoting alcohol, substance abuse and violence.

The request comes ahead of his November 21 performance in Ahmedabad, where the District Child Protection Officer has written to the Police Commissioner seeking restrictions on the songs.

The official has reportedly asked authorities to ensure that Dosanjh does not perform 'Patiala Peg', '5 Taara Theke', 'Jeb Vicho Feem' and 'Jatt Fire Karda'. The request also states that the songs should not be performed even with modified lyrics.

The concerns relate to the alleged promotion of alcohol consumption, substance abuse and violence in the tracks.

Meanwhile, the singer's upcoming Indore concert has also come under the spotlight following bomb threats sent to several locations in the city.

Dosanjh is scheduled to perform in Indore on November 15. Ahead of the show, threatening emails written in Punjabi and English were reportedly sent to Bandhan Bank, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank and the Indore Mayor's Secretariat.

The threats prompted security agencies to step up vigilance. A Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team inspected the Mayor's Secretariat and searched the premises as part of security checks.

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said attempts to disrupt the city's work through threats would not succeed. He maintained that development activities and events would continue despite such intimidation.

Police officer Rajesh Dandotiya confirmed that threatening emails had been received targeting four locations. Police are investigating the messages and attempting to trace the email accounts used to send them.

Investigators are also working to establish where the emails originated and identify those responsible.

The developments come as Dosanjh prepares for a series of performances in India, with security and song-content concerns drawing attention ahead of his concerts. 

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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