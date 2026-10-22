Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert faces uncertainty as police cite security concerns

Security threats cast doubt on Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi performance
Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh's much-anticipated concert in New Delhi has hit a major roadblock, with Delhi Police reportedly denying security permission for his October 30 performance at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium.
According to news agency ANI, the authorities have refused permission for the event, citing security concerns. The decision comes just eight days before the singer was scheduled to kick off the India leg of his RuPay Aura World Tour.
A report by Hindustan Times (HT) said the decision followed threat-related intelligence inputs and concerns over maintaining law and order during the festive season.
The Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South District, communicated the decision to ticketing platform BookMyShow after reviewing an application submitted on October 14 seeking permission for the concert.
The development has cast uncertainty over the Delhi show, which was expected to attract thousands of fans eager to watch the globally popular Punjabi performer live.
Interestingly, the concert had already undergone a date change. Originally scheduled for November 1, it was brought forward to October 30 following concerns raised over holding the event on the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh violence.
The Delhi performance was intended to launch Dosanjh's India tour, which also includes concerts in Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Lucknow, with Chandigarh among the announced destinations.
While the denial of police permission represents a significant setback, an official cancellation or revised concert date has not been confirmed in the reports reviewed.
Fans who have purchased tickets are advised to monitor announcements from BookMyShow and the concert organisers regarding the show's status and possible refund arrangements.