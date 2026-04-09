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Atif Aslam’s Dubai concert rescheduled: New date, venue, and ticket info

Aslam’s setlist for the show was touted to be a collection of his best hits

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
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Atif Aslam will now perform in November, this year.
Atif Aslam will now perform in November, this year.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

Pakistani singing sensation Atif Aslam was originally set to perform at Coca-Cola Arena on April 19, 2026, but the concert has now been rescheduled to November 27, 2026. Fans who can’t attend the new date are advised to contact their point of purchase before April 19 for alternative arrangements.

Aslam’s setlist for the show was touted to be a collection of his best hits, including Bollywood favourites like Tajdar-e-Haram and Jeena Jeena to crowd anthems such as Dil Diyan Gallan and Aadat.

Presented by Peace Homes Development and supported by Dubai Calendar, this year’s show promises to be more intimate, and connected than ever.

Event details
When: Sunday, November 27, 2026, at 7:30 PM
Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai
Tickets: Starting from Dh150

Fans unable to attend the new date should contact their point of purchase before April 19 to arrange refunds or alternative options.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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