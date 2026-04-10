GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Atif Aslam live in Abu Dhabi: Etihad Arena concert date, tickets and details

The singer will also perform later in Dubai's Coca Cola Arena

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Atif Aslam will perform in Abu Dhabi this July.
Atif Aslam will perform in Abu Dhabi this July.
Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

Fans of Atif Aslam have a date to mark, as the singer returns to the capital for a live show at Etihad Arena on Yas Island this July 18. You know him for his angsty and well, romantic tracks, along with film anthems (hello Aadat), so no doubt, it's safe to say that Aslam has built a following that cuts across generations.

As noted, oncerts tend to strike a familiar, comforting rhythm, moving easily between the songs fans grew up with and newer releases that have found their way onto repeat playlists.

At Etihad Arena, expect that same mix, fun moments where the crowd sings along word-for-word, balanced with quieter, more intimate stretches that let his vocals take centre stage.

Clearly, the electric blend of nostalgia and energy keeps audiences coming back, whether they’ve been listening for years or are discovering his music more recently.

When: 18 July

Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Tickets: From Dh 95, get them here.

And well, he is returning again to the UAE at the end of the year in November too, to the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai.

When: Sunday, November 27, 2026, at 7:30 PM
Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai
Tickets: Starting from Dh150

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Atif Aslam will now perform in November, this year.

Atif Aslam’s Dubai concert rescheduled: Details inside

1m read
SeaBloom activation is running daily until 26 April

SeaWorld Yas Island launches spring SeaBloom event

2m read
Tickets to Tarkan's concert is live now

Tarkan in Abu Dhabi 2026: Date, ticket prices and more

1m read
Christina Aguilera was meant to perform in April.

Christina Aguilera postpones Abu Dhabi concert

1m read