Atif Aslam live in Abu Dhabi: Etihad Arena concert date, tickets and details

The singer will also perform later in Dubai's Coca Cola Arena
Fans of Atif Aslam have a date to mark, as the singer returns to the capital for a live show at Etihad Arena on Yas Island this July 18. You know him for his angsty and well, romantic tracks, along with film anthems (hello Aadat), so no doubt, it's safe to say that Aslam has built a following that cuts across generations.
As noted, oncerts tend to strike a familiar, comforting rhythm, moving easily between the songs fans grew up with and newer releases that have found their way onto repeat playlists.
At Etihad Arena, expect that same mix, fun moments where the crowd sings along word-for-word, balanced with quieter, more intimate stretches that let his vocals take centre stage.
Clearly, the electric blend of nostalgia and energy keeps audiences coming back, whether they’ve been listening for years or are discovering his music more recently.
When: 18 July
Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
Tickets: From Dh 95, get them here.
And well, he is returning again to the UAE at the end of the year in November too, to the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai.
When: Sunday, November 27, 2026, at 7:30 PM
Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai
Tickets: Starting from Dh150
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