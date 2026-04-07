SeaWorld Yas Island is celebrating spring with baby penguins, a new live show and sand art until April 26

Penguin chicks, live shows and family activities headline seasonal celebration
Dubai: Spring is in full swing, and if you are looking for a reason to head to Abu Dhabi with the family this week, SeaWorld Yas Island has timed things rather well.
The park's second annual SeaBloom Celebration is running daily until 26 April, and this year it comes with a new live show, baby animals that will genuinely stop you in your tracks and enough activities to fill a full day without anyone getting bored.
The headline addition for 2026 is a brand new live show in the One Ocean realm, where SeaWorld's beloved characters appear in their spring outfits to explore how the changing season brings renewed energy beneath the waves. It is followed by meet and greet moments with the characters, which tends to be the highlight for younger visitors.
Over in the Abu Dhabi Ocean, guests are greeted by impressive sand art sculptures built around the journey of a sea turtle, a detail that sets a fitting tone for a celebration rooted in marine life and the natural world.
Perhaps the most charming part of SeaBloom this year is the chance to see some of the park's newest arrivals up close. Head to:
Antarctica, where newly hatched penguin chicks are on display
Tropical Ocean, to spot newly born tropical birds in the aviary
Rocky Point, to catch a glimpse of the sea lion pup
Each of these encounters comes with the opportunity to learn from SeaWorld's on-site educators, who are on hand to share facts about the animals and answer questions. It is the kind of experience that turns a fun day out into something genuinely memorable and educational.
The SeaBloom Curiosities Booklet returns for another year, sending young explorers through all eight of the park's realms on a mission to uncover hidden animal secrets and collect eight colourful stickers along the way. Completing the booklet earns a special surprise, which tends to motivate even the most easily distracted children to see it through.
The booklet is priced at Dh20, with a discounted rate for Annual Passholders.
SeaBloom Celebration is running daily from 10am to 6pm until 26 April at SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the world's largest indoor marine life theme park.
Single Day Ticket: Starting from Dh375 for adults and Dh290 for juniors.
Multi-Park Passes: Yas Island offers "2-Park," "3-Park," and "4-Park" tickets starting from Dh475, allowing access to other parks like Ferrari World and Warner Bros. World.