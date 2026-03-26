The ultimate Abu Dhabi weekend guide: From Yas Island fun to Saadiyat joy

Hit the beach, where everything calms down and feels slower too
A weekend in Abu Dhabi can easily move between fun, food, and slower moments depending on how you plan it.
If you’re trying to plan your weekend in Abu Dhabi, it really depends on your mood. Some weekends you want to do everything, and some you just want to slow down. The good thing is, you don’t really have to choose you can actually do both.
If you feel like starting with something more active, Yas Island is usually where most people go. You’ve got everything in one place Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi so you can easily spend the whole day there without getting bored.
After that kind of day, you’ll probably want something calmer. That’s where Saadiyat comes in. Staying at Jumeirah Saadiyat Island Resort just changes the whole vibe of your weekend it’s quieter, right on the beach, and everything feels a bit slower.
And if you’re already there, it’s not just about the beach. Louvre Abu Dhabi is worth visiting, especially now with the “Picasso, the Figure” exhibition. It’s one of those things you don’t really rush you walk through it, take your time, and actually enjoy it. Plus, it’s only running until 31 May, so it’s kind of a limited-time plan.
Around the same area, you’ve also got upcoming places like Zayed National Museum, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, and teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, which are slowly turning Saadiyat into more of a cultural spot, not just a beach destination.
And of course, you can’t skip food. Places like Marmellata are good if you want something simple like pizza, while Mill Cafe is more for sitting down, having coffee, and just relaxing for a bit.
Later in the day, you can head somewhere like Al Qana. It’s one of those places where you just walk around and pick where to sit. Zaza Slice is one of the newer spots there, and it’s already getting attention.
If you still have energy at night, Marina Mall now has something different. Cinemacity Starlight isn’t just a normal cinema it’s more of a full night out. You can watch a movie, eat, sit in the lounge, and even stay after. It doesn’t feel rushed like a typical cinema visit.
At the end of it, weekends in Abu Dhabi aren’t really about doing one thing. It’s more about how you mix everything together a bit of activity, a bit of beach, good food, and something different in between.