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Dubai's major clearance sale just got extended for another week at Coca-Cola Arena

Strong turnout drives extension as venue pivots from concerts to retail events

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
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Coca cola arena Big Clearance Sale
Coca cola arena Big Clearance Sale
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Dubai: If you missed the Big Clearance Sale at Coca-Cola Arena last week, you are in luck. The five-day sale by CBBC, short for Concept Big Brands, which ran from 1 to 5 April, has been extended for another week following strong turnout, giving shoppers a second chance to browse discounted big brands inside one of Dubai's most iconic venues.

Coca-Cola Arena's transformation

The Coca-Cola Arena is best known as a 17,000-capacity live entertainment space that has hosted the likes of Maroon 5, Alicia Keys, Chris Brown, 50 Cent, Martin Garrix and a string of K-pop acts. But with regional uncertainty making large-scale concert bookings more difficult to lock in, the venue has been finding creative ways to keep its doors open and its community engaged.

"We will keep the lights on," is how the arena has described its approach, and the clearance sale has clearly proven that there is an appetite for it.

What is being added this weekend

Building on the success of the sale, the arena is now adding an artisan market to the mix. Running from 10 to 12 April in the venue's foyer, the market will operate daily from 10am to 10pm and is designed to give independent makers and sellers a platform alongside the ongoing clearance sale. It is a community-driven addition that shifts the energy from purely retail to something a little more eclectic.

Stand spaces are priced at Dh300 for all three days, but availability is limited and the booking deadline is Wednesday 8 April. For enquiries, contact Rhyn McCutcheon at rmccutcheon@coca-cola-arena.com.

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Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiSpecial to Gulf News
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate from Middlesex University specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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