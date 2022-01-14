Bollywood singer Arijit Singh has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting his upcoming show at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai to be rescheduled from January 21 to February 4.
“We have always got tremendous love and support for our concerts in Dubai,” said Singh in a statement. “Me and my wife have tested positive recently and to ensure our safety and the safety of others, we are postponing the concert for 2 weeks. Wishing everyone safety and health. Really looking forward to perform with you in Dubai on the 4th February, 2022”.
The ‘Agar Tum Saath Ho’ singer is a regular to the UAE and his most recent performance was at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi in November 2021.
The promoter of the Dubai show hoped fans will be understanding of the current circumstances.
“We were counting down the days to the mega event, however the situation is irregular that we are facing in these trying times. We look forward to bring you a phenomenal event and wish Arijit Singh and his wife a speedy recovery. We appreciate the support and understanding of his fans,” said promoter Navin Rishi.
All tickets will remain valid for the new date of February 4. If any ticket holders are unable to attend on the rescheduled date, they can contact their point of purchase before January 21. Refunds will take up to 21 working days and will be reimbursed to the same card used for the transaction.
Tickets for the revised date are available online.