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Atif Aslam to sing official anthem at Pakistan Super League

The league will begin from March 26 with an addition of two new teams

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
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Atif Aslam
Atif Aslam
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Dubai: Renowned singer Atif Aslam is set to perform the official anthem for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 11, which begins on March 26.

The league’s social media channels confirmed the announcement, calling it “a new era” led by a “legendary voice.” Aslam previously contributed to the PSL, including the seventh edition’s anthem Agey Dekh alongside Aima Baig, and also performed for the first three seasons (2016–2018) before returning again in 2024. His 2017 anthem Ab Khel Jamay Ga remains one of the most iconic cricket songs in Pakistan.

PSL 11 will be played across six venues in Pakistan, featuring 44 matches in total and introducing two new teams to the competition. The opening match will see Lahore Qalandars face Hyderabad Kingsmen at Gaddafi Stadium.

Each team will play 10 matches in the group stage, with the top four advancing to the playoffs. The final is scheduled for May 3 at Gaddafi Stadium.

The tournament will include six double-headers, three of which will take place in Lahore. Matches will also be hosted in Faisalabad and Peshawar for the first time, alongside regular venues such as Karachi, Multan, and Rawalpindi.

Gaddafi Stadium will host the highest number of matches (15), followed by Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium with 11 and Iqbal Stadium with seven. Meanwhile, National Bank Stadium will host six matches, and Multan Cricket Stadium will host four.

In Peshawar, Imran Khan Cricket Stadium will stage one match, featuring Peshawar Zalmi against Rawalpindi Pindiz on March 28.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
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