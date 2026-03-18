Atif Aslam to sing official anthem at Pakistan Super League

The league will begin from March 26 with an addition of two new teams
Dubai: Renowned singer Atif Aslam is set to perform the official anthem for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 11, which begins on March 26.
The league’s social media channels confirmed the announcement, calling it “a new era” led by a “legendary voice.” Aslam previously contributed to the PSL, including the seventh edition’s anthem Agey Dekh alongside Aima Baig, and also performed for the first three seasons (2016–2018) before returning again in 2024. His 2017 anthem Ab Khel Jamay Ga remains one of the most iconic cricket songs in Pakistan.
PSL 11 will be played across six venues in Pakistan, featuring 44 matches in total and introducing two new teams to the competition. The opening match will see Lahore Qalandars face Hyderabad Kingsmen at Gaddafi Stadium.
Each team will play 10 matches in the group stage, with the top four advancing to the playoffs. The final is scheduled for May 3 at Gaddafi Stadium.
The tournament will include six double-headers, three of which will take place in Lahore. Matches will also be hosted in Faisalabad and Peshawar for the first time, alongside regular venues such as Karachi, Multan, and Rawalpindi.
Gaddafi Stadium will host the highest number of matches (15), followed by Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium with 11 and Iqbal Stadium with seven. Meanwhile, National Bank Stadium will host six matches, and Multan Cricket Stadium will host four.
In Peshawar, Imran Khan Cricket Stadium will stage one match, featuring Peshawar Zalmi against Rawalpindi Pindiz on March 28.