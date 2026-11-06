Diljit Dosanjh to perform at Latin Grammys 2026, joining Karol G and Bizarrap on the line-up

Diljit’s team celebrated the news with a characteristically spirited message on Instagram
Punjabi music is heading to one of the biggest stages in Latin entertainment. Diljit Dosanjh has been confirmed as a performer at the 2026 Latin Grammy Awards, set to take place in Las Vegas on November 12. He will share the bill with some of the genre’s leading names, including Karol G and Bizarrap.
A landmark moment for Indian fans
The Latin Recording Academy revealed the latest group of performers for its 27th annual ceremony on November 5, and Diljit’s name quickly stood out for audiences back home. Joining him in this round of announcements are Karol G, Baby Ranks, Bad Gyal, Bizarrap, Miguel Colón, Divino, DJ Premier, Grupo Niche, Jay Wheeler, Lil Supa, Luis Enrique, Nathy Peluso and Ángel “Cucco” Peña.
Diljit’s team celebrated the news with a characteristically spirited message: “Punjabi AA Gaye Grammy Oye (Punjabis have arrived at Grammy).”
The booking marks the latest chapter in a career that has seen the singer move from chart-topping success in India to sold-out international tours, steadily widening Punjabi music’s global reach.
A star-studded evening
The newly announced names join a list of performers revealed earlier, which includes Anitta, Banda Los Recoditos, Camila Fernández, Carín León, Cristian Castro, Daddy Yankee, Elena Rose, Feid, Fonseca, Grupo Frontera, Jorge Drexler, Juanes, Kany García, Luis Figueroa, Milo J, Mon Laferte, Niña Pastori, Rawayana, Reik, Rosalía, Silvana Estrada, Sofía Reyes, The Warning, Vivir Quintana, Xavi and Yami Safdie.
Fans react
News of the performance was met with an outpouring of pride on social media. “A really proud moment for all Punjabis,” one fan wrote, while another called him “easily the biggest music star our country has ever witnessed.” Others hailed him as the “Greatest of GOATs,” with one simply declaring: “New achievement unlocked.”