Christmas in Dubai 2026: Where to watch tree-lighting ceremonies

Are you ready for a jolly good time?
It’s about that time of year when one goes searching for the ugliest sweater, the cutest bauble, the richest cake, and the sweetest jingle. Christmas is near. And the merry season begins with the glow of a tree. Some are short, others tall, some filled with memories and others waiting on you to create some. Grab some chocolate and do your vocal exercises, you've got to kick off fir season with these tree-lighting ceremonies that are starting the festivities.
You’ll hear the bells jingling on this evening full of festive fun. Follow the cheery tunes to the tree, which will be lit up in candy canes and bright lights at 6.30pm on Nov 20. Not ready for the night to be over? Stick around for The Garden Project’s Friday Night Live, from 8pm onwards, where you can tuck into food and beverages to kick off celebrations.
When: Nov 20, 6.30pm
A cup of hot chocolate will really hit the spot as you wait for Santa to come your way on Dec 5. The tree-lighting ceremony begins at 6pm at Palama Lobby, complete with a choir to keep things merrily moving along.
When: Dec 5, 6pm
Music with the sweet voices from a school choir – check. A kitted-out lobby – check. Walk around and get grand views perfect for those viral visuals? oh, so check. The tree gets lit at 6pm on Dec 8.
When: Dec 8, 6pm
Grab a cookie and get settled for a little Christmas cheer this December. The tree will stand tall, decked out in bells and shiny baubles in the lobby, offering you a warm welcome. As as you listen to jazz and relax, you can see the tree light up just for you.
Dec 8. When: 6.30pm.
One would have thought beaches and Christmas trees don’t go together, but then this resort would prove them wrong. Attend the tree-lighting ceremony here that comes with a side of a jolly Santa, and if that’s not enough, there are Portuguese festive pastries to sample at Mimo Café.
When: Dec 8, 7pm
Catch Santa early this year at the annual tree lighting ceremony on Dec 11 at The Gallery. Sing along with a live choir and indulge in some traditional sips as the littles squeal in joy when they get presents from the big man. It’s already feeling festive.
When: Dec 11, 6pm.
Sugar rush, we are on our way. Both kids and adults get heartwarming bevvies – think hot chocolate and mulled grape – and a special appearance with a gift-laden Santa. The sparkling tree is just the fairy dust needed to complete the evening.
When: Dec 11, 6pm