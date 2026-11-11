Christmas in Dubai 2026: Where to watch tree-lighting ceremonies

It’s about that time of year when one goes searching for the ugliest sweater, the cutest bauble, the richest cake, and the sweetest jingle. Christmas is near. And the merry season begins with the glow of a tree. Some are short, others tall, some filled with memories and others waiting on you to create some. Grab some chocolate and do your vocal exercises, you've got to kick off fir season with these tree-lighting ceremonies that are starting the festivities.

You’ll hear the bells jingling on this evening full of festive fun. Follow the cheery tunes to the tree, which will be lit up in candy canes and bright lights at 6.30pm on Nov 20. Not ready for the night to be over? Stick around for The Garden Project’s Friday Night Live, from 8pm onwards, where you can tuck into food and beverages to kick off celebrations.

Grab a cookie and get settled for a little Christmas cheer this December. The tree will stand tall, decked out in bells and shiny baubles in the lobby, offering you a warm welcome. As as you listen to jazz and relax, you can see the tree light up just for you.

One would have thought beaches and Christmas trees don’t go together, but then this resort would prove them wrong. Attend the tree-lighting ceremony here that comes with a side of a jolly Santa, and if that’s not enough, there are Portuguese festive pastries to sample at Mimo Café.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.