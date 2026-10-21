Santa meets, movie marathons: Winter City returns to Dubai's Al Wasl Plaza

Expo City Dubai is partnering up with Disney+ this year
Expo City Dubai is bringing back Winter City this year complete with movies, Christmas lights, and Santa meets. Disney+ is also participating for the Al Wasl Plaza event and bringing shows worth a song.
You can watch toys come to life, join the superheroes in action, enjoy princess-worthy moments and explore a sparkling snowy kingdom.
Winter City runs from Dec 11 to Dec 31 at Al Wasl Plaza and tickets start at Dh60 for general admission and Dh175 for an Express Gate Pass. It’ll be open from 4pm-10pm daily.
As the sun goes down, be prepared for holiday films that will have you reaching for the hot chocolate. The tots can write letters to Santa, of course, and visit him at his Grotto. Then there’s the Christmas tree – a spectacular sparkling giant – Mrs Claus’ Bakery with all things sweet. And a dazzle of snow.
As usual, there’s also a winter market planned so get ready to discover treats.
Al Wasl Plaza remains the largest 360-degree projection surface in the world. It has a steel trellis dome, which is 67.5 metres high. And in case you haven’t been there before, it’s used to live concerts, having hosted quite a few gigs over the years, including by Coldplay, Alicia Keys and Kadim Al Saher.
It's already looking like a happy Christmas.