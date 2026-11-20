Free health checks, CPR sessions and 600 saplings handed out at the community walk
Dubai: More than 500 people took part in the third edition of ECO WALK at Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City Dubai, on November 13. They planted more than 500 Ghaf seeds, and organisers announced plans to plant 3,000 Ghaf and Neem trees across Dubai over the year.
The community event, organised by JYK Community Services, also saw more than 1,500 Ghaf seeds and 600 saplings distributed to participants.
Held under the theme “Together for a Sustainable Future”, the walk drew government officials, corporate representatives, students, families, blue-collar workers, people of determination and cancer survivors.
According to the organisers, the tree-planting drive will begin with an initial phase of 1,000 trees, with the remainder planted in phases through the year.
Part of the plantation will take place across labour camps in Dubai, with workers encouraged to take part in planting and caring for the trees.
The organisers said the aim was to make sustainability “inclusive and accessible to everyone” and to build environmental awareness within blue-collar communities.
At the event, participants signed two bicycles as a pledge for responsible mobility and reduced petrol use. The bicycles will be given to labourers to help with their daily travel.
Representatives from several government entities attended, including the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority (DECCA), Dubai Police, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai), MAJRA – The National CSR Fund, Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Hemaya School of Dubai Police. The Year of the Family initiative was also represented.
Invited guests included Marwan Abdulla Alzaabi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Regions Sector at MOCCAE; Sarah Shaw, CEO of MAJRA; Ghazi Sebil Al Madani, Director of Sports Tourism at Dubai Sports Council; and Peter Farrington, Principal Environmental Research Specialist at DECCA. Senior Dubai Police officers and Dubai Police students were also present.
Shaw said the event showed “what we can achieve when government, businesses and communities come together around a shared purpose”.
“The Ghaf tree we planted is a reminder that real change takes time,” she said. “What we do matters today, but so does continuing that work long after the event. The commitments we make, the habits we change and the actions we sustain will shape the future we leave for generations to come.”
Companies including Unilever, Bupa and Agthia supported the event.
The evening began with a parade led by the Dubai Police Band, joined by students from Hemaya School, before participants walked around the Dome.
Health and safety activities were held alongside the walk, in line with the UAE Fitness 30×30 Challenge. Staff from Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services ran sessions on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and heat exhaustion, while volunteers from Aster DM Healthcare offered free medical check-ups.
The programme also promoted responsible water and electricity consumption, lower carbon emissions, cycling and public transport. Food, drinking water and refreshments were provided to participants.
Juhi Yasmeen Khan, founder of ECO WALK and JYK Community Services, said the initiative was about more than environmental action.
“We cannot build a sustainable future for the planet without caring for the people who live on it,” she said.
“For me, sustainability is not only about planting trees or protecting natural resources. It is also about protecting human dignity, creating awareness, promoting well-being, and ensuring that progress includes everyone — not only those with a voice, but also those whose voices are too often unheard.”
Khan said ECO WALK had grown from an idea during COP28 at Expo City Dubai into a platform “connecting government, businesses, educational institutions and communities”.
She thanked the government entities for their support, saying their participation motivated the organisers “to further strengthen ECO WALK and expand its positive impact”.
“My dream is for ECO WALK to grow beyond borders and generations, inspiring communities around the world to turn environmental responsibility into everyday action,” she added.
ECO WALK was launched during COP28 at the Slovenian Pavilion in the Green Zone of Expo City Dubai. A Ghaf tree named after the initiative has since been planted at Al Forsan Park in Expo City Dubai.
According to the organisers, the first two editions drew about 2,000 participants, including students, blue-collar workers, people of determination and families. Around 2,000 Ghaf plants, 1,000 saplings and 15,000 Ghaf seeds were distributed during those editions.
Farrington, who also took part in the first walk during COP28, described this year’s event as “joyful, energizing and uplifting”.
“Accompanied by the beautiful sounds of the Dubai Police Youth Band, the cooling breeze, and the genuinely warm, friendly and caring people, it was a true celebration of community,” he said.
The organisers said the initiative supports the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, the country’s Green Economy objectives and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.