MGM Dubai on track to open megaproject near Burj Al Arab by early 2029

Bellagio and ARIA will join MGM on the waterfront, with 1,500 rooms and 40 dining venues.
Dubai: MGM Dubai is on track to open in early 2029 on an artificial island near Burj Al Arab. The 3 million-square-foot development off the Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah coastline will have 1,500 rooms across three hotels.
The island will bring together MGM, Bellagio and ARIA, with 40 dining venues, a beach club and a theatre. Developer Wasl Group said on Monday that the project had topped out, meaning its structure had reached full height.
Ari Kastrati, Chief Content, Hospitality and Development Officer at MGM Resorts International, said work was progressing towards the planned opening. He credited the project partners and thousands of construction workers for reaching the milestone.
Rashed Mohammad Al Awadhi, Chief Real Estate Officer at Wasl Group, said completing the structure marked a step towards bringing the hotels, dining and entertainment venues together on the waterfront.
MGM Resorts CEO Bill Hornbuckle said in March that the development would probably cost more than $2 billion. The latest update did not provide a revised cost estimate.