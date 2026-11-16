GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Travel & Tourism

MGM Dubai on track to open megaproject near Burj Al Arab by early 2029

Bellagio and ARIA will join MGM on the waterfront, with 1,500 rooms and 40 dining venues.

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
An architectural rendering of MGM Dubai’s island development from the project’s design firm, UNStudio.
An architectural rendering of MGM Dubai’s island development from the project’s design firm, UNStudio.

Dubai: MGM Dubai is on track to open in early 2029 on an artificial island near Burj Al Arab. The 3 million-square-foot development off the Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah coastline will have 1,500 rooms across three hotels.

The island will bring together MGM, Bellagio and ARIA, with 40 dining venues, a beach club and a theatre. Developer Wasl Group said on Monday that the project had topped out, meaning its structure had reached full height.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Ari Kastrati, Chief Content, Hospitality and Development Officer at MGM Resorts International, said work was progressing towards the planned opening. He credited the project partners and thousands of construction workers for reaching the milestone.

Rashed Mohammad Al Awadhi, Chief Real Estate Officer at Wasl Group, said completing the structure marked a step towards bringing the hotels, dining and entertainment venues together on the waterfront.

MGM Resorts CEO Bill Hornbuckle said in March that the development would probably cost more than $2 billion. The latest update did not provide a revised cost estimate.

Related Topics:
UAE hotels

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE ONLY: A flypast by the Emirati Air Force marks the start of the seventh and final stage of the UAE Tour cycling event, from Zayed National Museum to Abu Dhabi Breakwater in Abu Dhabi on February 22, 2026.

Where to ride in Abu Dhabi: The best cycling spots

4m read
Dubai's iconic half-marathon returns on 24 January 2027 with a new course, a three-day Expo at Coca-Cola Arena and a race weekend created for local and global running communities.

Dubai's Burj2Burj race gets new route for 2027

3m read
Dubai's iconic hotels and attractions reopening in 2027

Dubai's iconic hotels and attractions reopening in 2027

3m read
How last-minute change leads to a dream proposal

How last-minute change leads to a dream proposal

3m read