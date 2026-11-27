For the hospitality veteran, bringing a project of this scale to an entirely new market represents a defining career milestone. “To bring a $5 billion-plus project to market is something that you only do once in a career,” he said.

“Pulling this all together is a small miracle in coordination, hiring, recruitment, purchasing and taking over the building. The task at hand is enormous, but we've built a team that is ready and battle-tested for what's ahead,” he said.

“We have executives who could work for the best brands in the world on marquee projects, and they all have decided to come and work with us in Ras Al Khaimah,” he said.

While Wynn hopes to recruit as many employees as possible from within the UAE, it may also look to India, other Asian markets and Western Europe to fill specialised positions. More than 40 executives from Wynn's sister properties in Las Vegas, Macau and Boston have already joined the Ras Al Khaimah operation.

“The level of interest has been amazing, and the enthusiasm and the excitement is overwhelming,” said Tappeiner. “The regional situation has not impacted our recruitment at all,” he explained when asked whether the US-Iran war has affected the hotel’s plans for a September 2027 launch.

Close to 500 employees are already working with the company, while another 700 have received offers. Wynn Al Marjan Island is recruiting for more than 7,000 roles across the resort ahead of its 2027 opening.

One of the resort's directors of people and culture is an Emirati born and raised in Ras Al Khaimah, who is helping lead the company's Emirati recruitment efforts. Tappeiner said conversations with local business owners and government officials have reinforced the appetite among Emirati families for new career opportunities within the emirate.

“For us, the trick will always be speed of delivery and quality of delivery. Right now, we feel very, very good about where we are, and the qualitative delivery is exactly where we want it to be. We feel incredibly bullish about the September opening,” he explained.

For him, the challenge is no longer simply building an enormous structure. It is about delivering the quality expected of an international luxury hospitality brand within a tight timeframe. “We have more than 20,000 construction workers on site every single day,” he said.

“There's an incredible concentration of wealth here in the UAE, and the UAE customers want an absolute best-in-class experience, be that in hospitality or food and beverage or entertainment,” he said.

“A dinner and a show is very easy for a Dubai customer,” he said. “The show will cater to the UAE customer as well as international customers, but it'll certainly be a magnet for the local consumer.”

Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts, is serving as executive producer, collaborating with Punchdrunk founder Felix Barrett on the production. For Tappeiner, the production is an opportunity to attract repeat visitors from across the UAE, particularly from neighbouring Dubai.

“It's not just twice. It's three times. It's four times. It's something that you can come back to and take a different experience away with you every single time.” The production is expected to run six days a week.

Each experience can be enjoyed independently, meaning visitors will need to return at least twice to see both sides of the production. However, Maxine believes audiences could return several times and still discover something new.

“And then we extend that into a second venue, which is a more immersive space where there are no seats, where we ask people to stand and roam through an environment.”

“Wynn has always been at the forefront of really pushing a new form of entertainment,” Maxine told Gulf News. What makes the production particularly unusual is that a single show will unfold across two distinct venues.

“Punchdrunk are at the top of their game, but they're now doing something they've never done before alongside Wynn,” she said. “It's a real collaboration to bring something that the world hasn't seen before to the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and to the GCC.”

Applications close on December 4, with auditions scheduled to take place in Dubai on January 6 and 7, 2027. Maxine, who has spent three decades in the UAE, sees the production as an opportunity to introduce an entirely new form of entertainment to the region.

“We wanted to begin here in the UAE because this is our home, and there's some amazing talent that resides in the UAE,” she said. “We're looking for the best of the best. But we do believe that we'll find some here in the UAE, which is really exciting for us.”

“It changes the energy in the building. It changes the consumer you attract, and it gives a consumer limitless opportunities to create your own adventure,” he said.

However, he was pragmatic about how quickly Ras Al Khaimah could replicate that scale of programming. “Will we have this kind of programming on opening day? Most likely not. But we will gradually mature into this form of entertainment-driven programming,” he said.

“That's when you start building culture. That is when you create a sense of belonging,” he said. Wynn expects to begin taking over the residential facilities within the next couple of months.

“People will come and see the building, but people will return only because they have memorable experiences that have been created by our colleagues,” he said. “We recognise that only people make people happy.”

“The service profit chain starts with a team member,” he said. “If you get the guest experience right, you get loyalty. And if you get loyalty right, you get a higher rate and higher revenue opportunities.”

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.