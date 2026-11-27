The $5 billion-plus resort is recruiting for over 7,000 roles ahead of its 2027 opening
Ras Al Khaimah: Ten months before Wynn Al Marjan Island opens its doors in Ras Al Khaimah, the $5 billion-plus integrated resort has already attracted 280,000 job applicants from around the world, several floors of guest rooms are fully completed, and more than 20,000 construction workers are on site every day.
Behind the scenes, an international team of hospitality executives is preparing for what could be one of the most consequential hotel openings in the Middle East.
For Max Tappeiner, president of Wynn Al Marjan Island and Wynn Mayfair, the countdown to a mid-September 2027 opening comes with equal measures of excitement and nervousness. “Very excited and very nervous,” Tappeiner told Gulf News.
“Pulling this all together is a small miracle in coordination, hiring, recruitment, purchasing and taking over the building. The task at hand is enormous, but we've built a team that is ready and battle-tested for what's ahead,” he said.
Having spent 15 years in Las Vegas, including two years at Wynn Las Vegas, Tappeiner moved to Ras Al Khaimah two years ago. Since then, he has had a front-row seat to the emirate's rapid transformation.
For the hospitality veteran, bringing a project of this scale to an entirely new market represents a defining career milestone. “To bring a $5 billion-plus project to market is something that you only do once in a career,” he said.
Perhaps the most striking indication of the anticipation surrounding Wynn's arrival in the UAE is the sheer volume of interest from jobseekers.
The resort has received applications from more than 130 countries. However, of the 280,000 applicants, Wynn has extended job offers to only around 1,200 people so far.
Close to 500 employees are already working with the company, while another 700 have received offers. Wynn Al Marjan Island is recruiting for more than 7,000 roles across the resort ahead of its 2027 opening.
“The level of interest has been amazing, and the enthusiasm and the excitement is overwhelming,” said Tappeiner. “The regional situation has not impacted our recruitment at all,” he explained when asked whether the US-Iran war has affected the hotel’s plans for a September 2027 launch.
Opportunities span virtually every department of the resort, from room attendants and food and beverage professionals to entertainers and senior hospitality executives.
While Wynn hopes to recruit as many employees as possible from within the UAE, it may also look to India, other Asian markets and Western Europe to fill specialised positions. More than 40 executives from Wynn's sister properties in Las Vegas, Macau and Boston have already joined the Ras Al Khaimah operation.
“We have executives who could work for the best brands in the world on marquee projects, and they all have decided to come and work with us in Ras Al Khaimah,” he said.
“I feel very privileged to work alongside some of the most accomplished hospitality executives in the industry.”
Recruiting UAE nationals is also an important part of Wynn's employment strategy.
One of the resort's directors of people and culture is an Emirati born and raised in Ras Al Khaimah, who is helping lead the company's Emirati recruitment efforts. Tappeiner said conversations with local business owners and government officials have reinforced the appetite among Emirati families for new career opportunities within the emirate.
“For this next generation of Emiratis who seek professional growth, this is a huge opportunity,” he said.
“The local population has been nothing but welcoming to us and supportive, and we're very excited to give some of that back and create job opportunities.”
With less than a year to go, construction is increasingly shifting towards the finer details of delivering a luxury hospitality experience.
Several guest room floors are fully completed and have received construction sign-off, while work on restaurant interiors is progressing.
Earlier this week, Tappeiner spent five hours walking through the property's food and beverage spaces to inspect progress.
For him, the challenge is no longer simply building an enormous structure. It is about delivering the quality expected of an international luxury hospitality brand within a tight timeframe. “We have more than 20,000 construction workers on site every single day,” he said.
“For us, the trick will always be speed of delivery and quality of delivery. Right now, we feel very, very good about where we are, and the qualitative delivery is exactly where we want it to be. We feel incredibly bullish about the September opening,” he explained.
Tappeiner said the team is targeting mid-September 2027, although an exact opening date has yet to be determined.
Unlike some large hospitality developments that introduce facilities gradually, Wynn intends to open the resort in its entirety.
“Traditionally, we reveal the building holistically, with every amenity being live on opening day, and that is what we intend to do here,” said Tappeiner.
Getting there, however, will involve months of rehearsals, simulations and operational testing. Every guest room will undergo multiple sleep tests, while restaurants will operate at maximum capacity for several nights before welcoming paying customers.
“We will run simulations. We will run play days. We will stress-test every single room. We will sleep-test every single room four to five times,” he said.
The resort's theatrical production will also undergo extensive technical rehearsals and employee previews in the months leading up to the opening. The show will open to the public alongside the resort in 2027.
Tappeiner believes the resort's entertainment and dining offerings could encourage residents to travel to Ras Al Khaimah for an evening out, rather than necessarily booking an overnight stay.
Central to this strategy is Wynn's collaboration with British immersive theatre company Punchdrunk, which will bring an original production combining traditional theatre and immersive storytelling to a purpose-built venue. The companies have also launched a nationwide casting search for UAE-based performers.
Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts, is serving as executive producer, collaborating with Punchdrunk founder Felix Barrett on the production. For Tappeiner, the production is an opportunity to attract repeat visitors from across the UAE, particularly from neighbouring Dubai.
“A dinner and a show is very easy for a Dubai customer,” he said. “The show will cater to the UAE customer as well as international customers, but it'll certainly be a magnet for the local consumer.”
The resort's architecture, restaurants and retail offerings are also being developed with UAE residents in mind.
“There's an incredible concentration of wealth here in the UAE, and the UAE customers want an absolute best-in-class experience, be that in hospitality or food and beverage or entertainment,” he said.
For Maxine English, general manager of entertainment at Wynn Al Marjan Island, the opportunity to create a custom-built venue in collaboration with Punchdrunk represents an evolution of that approach.
“Wynn has always been at the forefront of really pushing a new form of entertainment,” Maxine told Gulf News. What makes the production particularly unusual is that a single show will unfold across two distinct venues.
Visitors can choose between a traditional seated performance and an immersive environment where they can move freely among performers.
“You will have a space upstairs that you and I would recognise, which is the big red seats and the big red curtains and a beautiful theatre,” Maxine said.
“And then we extend that into a second venue, which is a more immersive space where there are no seats, where we ask people to stand and roam through an environment.”
Each experience can be enjoyed independently, meaning visitors will need to return at least twice to see both sides of the production. However, Maxine believes audiences could return several times and still discover something new.
“Because the audience are shoulder to shoulder with our performers, that show downstairs is going to be slightly different every single night,” she said.
“It's not just twice. It's three times. It's four times. It's something that you can come back to and take a different experience away with you every single time.” The production is expected to run six days a week.
In another significant opportunity for the UAE's growing creative industry, Wynn and Punchdrunk are recruiting 42 performers for the production.
The international casting search will begin in Dubai before moving to London, with the creative team looking for dancers, singers, actors and multidisciplinary performers aged between 18 and 60.
“We wanted to begin here in the UAE because this is our home, and there's some amazing talent that resides in the UAE,” she said. “We're looking for the best of the best. But we do believe that we'll find some here in the UAE, which is really exciting for us.”
Interest is already building. Asked whether performers had begun reaching out following the casting announcement, she responded: “I have a very full inbox.”
Applications close on December 4, with auditions scheduled to take place in Dubai on January 6 and 7, 2027. Maxine, who has spent three decades in the UAE, sees the production as an opportunity to introduce an entirely new form of entertainment to the region.
“Punchdrunk are at the top of their game, but they're now doing something they've never done before alongside Wynn,” she said. “It's a real collaboration to bring something that the world hasn't seen before to the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and to the GCC.”
Entertainment will extend well beyond the theatrical production, with live performances forming an important part of Wynn's wider hospitality offering.
Tappeiner pointed to Wynn's entertainment programming in Las Vegas, where guests might encounter performances by major comedians, singers and internationally renowned DJs across different venues on a single weekend.
However, he was pragmatic about how quickly Ras Al Khaimah could replicate that scale of programming. “Will we have this kind of programming on opening day? Most likely not. But we will gradually mature into this form of entertainment-driven programming,” he said.
The company has yet to confirm specific artists or venues for such programming at Wynn Al Marjan Island, with further entertainment announcements expected closer to the opening.
For Tappeiner, entertainment is an important differentiator for the integrated resort model, encouraging guests to explore more of the property and giving them reasons to return.
“It changes the energy in the building. It changes the consumer you attract, and it gives a consumer limitless opportunities to create your own adventure,” he said.
Wynn is also expanding its hospitality offering beyond land. The resort will feature a circular, 98-berth marina, positioning Ras Al Khaimah within the UAE's growing luxury yachting network.
The company also recently unveiled Natural 9, a 43-metre yacht designed in-house by Wynn Design and Development.
Designed with entertainment in mind, the four-deck yacht will feature dining and beverage facilities and spaces for catered events.
Tappeiner said the development complements wider efforts to connect the UAE's luxury maritime destinations, particularly across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah.
“Now you have this beautiful coastline that is somewhat interconnected,” he said, describing Ras Al Khaimah as the northernmost anchor of that network.
For yacht owners visiting the marina, the proximity to Wynn's restaurants, accommodation and entertainment facilities will provide another way to experience the resort.
Some of Tappeiner's enthusiasm was reserved not for the resort's luxury restaurants or entertainment venues, but for its employee accommodation.
Wynn Oasis, a purpose-built residential community unique to the company's UAE operations, will house most of its workforce. Located less than 15 minutes from the resort, it will feature swimming pools, gyms, salons, restaurants, grocery facilities, and padel and volleyball courts.
“People will come and see the building, but people will return only because they have memorable experiences that have been created by our colleagues,” he said. “We recognise that only people make people happy.”
With many employees arriving from overseas, Tappeiner believes their first experiences in the UAE will shape the service they ultimately deliver to guests.
“That's when you start building culture. That is when you create a sense of belonging,” he said. Wynn expects to begin taking over the residential facilities within the next couple of months.
Despite the scale of the investment, Tappeiner believes hospitality fundamentals remain simple: investing in employees drives guest loyalty and, ultimately, commercial success.
“The service profit chain starts with a team member,” he said. “If you get the guest experience right, you get loyalty. And if you get loyalty right, you get a higher rate and higher revenue opportunities.”
That philosophy will soon be put to the test. The next ten months will involve thousands of additional hires, construction deadlines and operational rehearsals, against the backdrop of a regional tourism industry still navigating uncertainty.
While details of the opening celebrations remain under wraps, Tappeiner offered a glimpse of what visitors can expect.
“You can count on a grand reveal with entertainment where we unveil the property as a whole,” he said.