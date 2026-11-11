Public and resort beaches reopen following closures linked to an offshore oil spill
Dubai: Ras Al Khaimah has announced the reopening of seven public and resort beaches across the emirate, nearly three weeks after authorities ordered their closure as a precautionary measure amid concerns over an offshore oil spill.
The Public Services Department confirmed on Wednesday that Flamingo Beach, Dahan Beach, Al Maireedh Beach and Al Rams Corniche have reopened to the public.
The reopening also covers beaches at three major resorts: Anantara Mina Al Arab Resort, InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort and Spa, and The Cove Rotana Resort.
The department said further announcements regarding the reopening of the remaining beaches would be issued gradually through its official communication channels.
It urged residents and visitors to comply with instructions and safety guidelines issued by the relevant authorities to ensure public safety.
The announcement follows a decision on October 24 to close all beaches across Ras Al Khaimah until further notice, in coordination with Ras Al Khaimah Police.
The precautionary closures came amid concerns over an oil spill from a tanker off the UAE's northern coast, which also prompted restrictions on beaches in neighbouring Umm Al Quwain and Sharjah.
The UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment confirmed at the time that specialist teams were working to contain the spill and assess its environmental impact.
On October 30, authorities announced that the oil leak had been stopped, with no further leakage detected. They also reported a significant decline in marine pollution, while monitoring and clean-up operations continued along affected coastal areas.
The ministry clarified that precautionary beach closures did not necessarily indicate that pollution had reached every affected location.
The latest announcement marks a phased restoration of public access to Ras Al Khaimah's coastline, although restrictions remain in place at beaches not yet cleared for reopening.
Residents and tourists have been advised to check official announcements before visiting other coastal areas and continue observing all safety instructions.