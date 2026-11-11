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Ras Al Khaimah reopens seven beaches after precautionary closures over oil spill concerns

Public and resort beaches reopen following closures linked to an offshore oil spill

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The Public Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah has announced the reopening of seven public and resort beaches across the emirate, nearly three weeks after their closure as a precautionary measure amid concerns over an offshore oil spill.
The Public Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah has announced the reopening of seven public and resort beaches across the emirate, nearly three weeks after their closure as a precautionary measure amid concerns over an offshore oil spill.
RAK Police

Dubai: Ras Al Khaimah has announced the reopening of seven public and resort beaches across the emirate, nearly three weeks after authorities ordered their closure as a precautionary measure amid concerns over an offshore oil spill.

The Public Services Department confirmed on Wednesday that Flamingo Beach, Dahan Beach, Al Maireedh Beach and Al Rams Corniche have reopened to the public.

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The reopening also covers beaches at three major resorts: Anantara Mina Al Arab Resort, InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort and Spa, and The Cove Rotana Resort.

The department said further announcements regarding the reopening of the remaining beaches would be issued gradually through its official communication channels.

It urged residents and visitors to comply with instructions and safety guidelines issued by the relevant authorities to ensure public safety.

The announcement follows a decision on October 24 to close all beaches across Ras Al Khaimah until further notice, in coordination with Ras Al Khaimah Police.

The precautionary closures came amid concerns over an oil spill from a tanker off the UAE's northern coast, which also prompted restrictions on beaches in neighbouring Umm Al Quwain and Sharjah.

The UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment confirmed at the time that specialist teams were working to contain the spill and assess its environmental impact.

On October 30, authorities announced that the oil leak had been stopped, with no further leakage detected. They also reported a significant decline in marine pollution, while monitoring and clean-up operations continued along affected coastal areas.

The ministry clarified that precautionary beach closures did not necessarily indicate that pollution had reached every affected location.

The latest announcement marks a phased restoration of public access to Ras Al Khaimah's coastline, although restrictions remain in place at beaches not yet cleared for reopening.

Residents and tourists have been advised to check official announcements before visiting other coastal areas and continue observing all safety instructions.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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