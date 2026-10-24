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Ras Al Khaimah closes all public beaches until further notice

Authorities urge residents and visitors to stay away from coastal areas

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
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Ras Al Khaimah closes all public beaches until further notice

Ras Al Khaimah: All public beaches across Ras Al Khaimah have been closed until further notice, with authorities urging residents and visitors to avoid coastal areas across the emirate.

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The Public Services Department of Ras Al Khaimah (RAKPSD), in coordination with Ras Al Khaimah Police General Headquarters, announced the immediate closure as part of temporary measures to safeguard public safety.

The directive was issued through the official social media channels of Ras Al Khaimah Police (@rakpoliceghq) and the Public Services Department (@rakpsd).

In a joint statement, the authorities called on community members to comply strictly with official instructions and safety guidelines, and to refrain from visiting affected coastal areas until further notice.

Closure details

The closure applies to all public beaches across the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and takes effect immediately. No reopening date has been announced.

Authorities said a further announcement on the reopening of the beaches will be issued in due course, depending on conditions.

Residents and visitors are advised to monitor official government channels for updates and announcements regarding the resumption of beach access.

The authorities thanked the public for its cooperation and understanding during the temporary closure.

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