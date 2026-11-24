Residents cautioned against forwarding misleading content on social media
Ras Al Khaimah Police have warned residents against publishing or circulating rumours and fake news, reminding the public that spreading unverified information is a crime punishable by law.
In a public awareness message, the police urged people to rely on official sources and refrain from sharing misleading reports or unverified content.
The warning comes amid heightened public attention following a deadly road accident in Ras Al Khaimah that claimed 11 lives. However, the police post did not specifically refer to the collision.
The Ministry of Interior confirmed that a passenger bus and a truck collided on Al Watan Street, killing 11 people.
Emergency response teams, ambulance services and Civil Defence personnel were dispatched to the scene to carry out rescue operations, secure the area and manage traffic.
The ministry said investigations into the circumstances and causes of the accident are ongoing, with further findings to be announced upon completion.
The UAE Public Prosecution has repeatedly warned against publishing or circulating rumours and information from unknown sources through social media platforms or other digital channels.
Importantly, individuals who share or repost misleading content can also face legal accountability, even if they are not the original creators of the material.
Under Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on combating rumours and cybercrimes, publishing or circulating false news, misleading reports or malicious rumours online can attract imprisonment and substantial fines.
Article 52 provides for:
At least one year in prison and a fine of no less than Dh100,000 for publishing or republishing false news, misleading reports or malicious rumours that contradict officially announced information.
At least two years in prison and a fine of no less than Dh200,000 if the dissemination incites public opinion, spreads panic, harms public security or the national economy, or takes place during crises, emergencies or disasters.
Authorities have stressed that forwarding content from unknown or unverified sources does not exempt individuals from potential legal responsibility.
Officials have urged residents to obtain information only from recognised government entities and authorised communication channels.
Before sharing a report, photograph or video, residents should:
Check the source: Is the information published by an official government authority?
Verify the details: Has the incident been confirmed by the relevant police or emergency services?
Check the date: Could the photograph or video be from an older accident or an unrelated incident?
Question forwarded messages: Anonymous claims and repeatedly circulated WhatsApp messages should not be treated as verified information.
Avoid speculation: Do not share unconfirmed details about victims, casualties or the circumstances of an incident.
Choosing not to forward unverified information is an important part of responsible social media use.
The Ras Al Khaimah collision is the latest in a series of serious road tragedies in the UAE.
On November 12, a truck crash in Fujairah killed 14 people and injured around 30 others, prompting renewed scrutiny of heavy-vehicle safety and road regulations.
Following the Fujairah disaster, authorities announced a series of safety measures, including a detailed investigation into the crash, stricter enforcement of heavy-vehicle regulations and mobile alerts to warn motorists about truck congestion.
Police have also urged motorists not to slow down or stop to photograph accident scenes, warning that such behaviour can obstruct emergency responders and put other road users at risk.
Authorities have reiterated the importance of relying on verified information, respecting those affected by tragedies and avoiding the circulation of rumours.