Musk pledges to give a share of his SpaceX company to 'every kid in America'

Anthropic’s Dario Amodei, OpenAI’s Sam Altman, SpaceXAI’s Musk and other prominent industry leaders said last month that AI’s development needs to slow down. The consensus came after an Anthropic researcher resigned with a dire warning about the threats the technology poses to humanity. But obstacles including domestic and global competition, profit motivations and pushback from US President Donald Trump all stand in the way of a coordinated effort to pace AI’s development.