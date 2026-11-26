Every active Trump Account will receive two SpaceX shares, with transfers due next month
Elon Musk has pledged to give every child in the US two shares in SpaceX, in a gift he values at around $18 billion, as the space company seeks to extend ownership to younger generations.
Musk said on Wednesday that each child would receive one share from SpaceX and another from him personally. He did not provide further details but said in a separate post on X that the shares would be transferred next month.
SpaceX announced that it would donate one newly issued Class A share to every active Trump Account, a government-backed savings programme for children. Musk will personally match the company's contribution by giving each child an additional share.
The initiative is aimed at giving young Americans a stake in the company and allowing them to benefit from its growth over the long term.
In a statement posted on social media, SpaceX said it wanted the next generation to share in the ownership of a company developing what it described as future infrastructure.
“Today, we are committing one SpaceX share to millions of American children to give the next generation a stake in building a more exciting future,” the company said.
Trump Accounts are tax-advantaged investment accounts for children under 18, designed to help families build savings and give young Americans an early start in investing.
The accounts allow children to hold investments and build wealth over time. The White House said in October that nearly 70 million accounts had been opened.
SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell has separately pledged more than two million SpaceX shares as part of her commitment to the next generation.
The contributions from Musk, SpaceX and Shotwell form part of a wider effort to give young Americans a stake in the company's ambitions, including developing future infrastructure and making human life possible beyond Earth.