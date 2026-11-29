Report reveals Iran's alleged exploitation of Starlink for drone attacks
Iran allegedly used Elon Musk-owned SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service to support military operations against US forces in West Asia, including coordinating troops and overseeing one-way attack drone operations, The Washington Post reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.
A classified Pentagon report provided to US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth this summer detailed Iran's alleged use of Starlink for command-and-control functions and drone operations, the newspaper reported.
The disclosures come amid escalating tensions following US and Israeli strikes against Iran at the end of February, which triggered Iranian retaliatory attacks involving ballistic missiles and drones targeting US military bases across the region.
According to two people familiar with internal company discussions, Musk was angered after learning in the first week of March that Iran had allegedly exploited Starlink for military purposes.
Four additional sources confirmed to the newspaper that Tehran had used the satellite network to support its military campaign.
The report said Musk was particularly concerned about two unauthorised uses of the technology that his team linked to Iran's operations against US forces.
The alleged use of Starlink may have provided Tehran with an alternative communications channel after US strikes targeted the country's traditional communications infrastructure. The newspaper said the military use of the service had not previously been reported.
Pentagon officials did not confirm the alleged Iranian use of Starlink.
Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson told The Washington Post that the department was not aware of a Central Command report on the subject. She declined to comment on whether Iranian forces had used Starlink for military operations, including during the attack on Port Shuaiba in Kuwait.
US Central Command also declined to respond to detailed questions, according to the newspaper.
SpaceX and Iran's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The report said SpaceX began examining the alleged Iranian use of Starlink in early March, following an Iranian drone strike on a US military base at Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, on March 1. The attack killed six US troops.
Within hours of the strike, SpaceX introduced identity-verification requirements for aircraft travelling at speeds above 100mph, sources told the newspaper.
Weeks later, the company reportedly tightened restrictions on its Starlink sales network to prevent terminals from reaching unauthorised users. It also paused a resale programme that had allowed authorised resellers to distribute terminals through sub-resellers.
However, preventing adversaries from accessing publicly available Starlink terminals remains difficult, sources told the newspaper.
Starlink is not licensed to operate in Iran, but Musk has previously said the service was active in the country.
In January, SpaceX reportedly made the service available free of charge to Iranians with terminals after authorities imposed an internet blackout during a crackdown on anti-government protests.
The satellite network has allowed dissidents and ordinary citizens to bypass internet restrictions and communicate with the outside world.
This has created a difficult challenge for SpaceX and US officials: restricting access to prevent military exploitation could also affect Iranians relying on the service to circumvent government censorship.
The Washington Post separately reported that Musk was angered by the Pentagon's use of Starshield, SpaceX's military-focused satellite communications service, for a low-cost US attack drone known as LUCAS.
According to two sources cited by the newspaper, the Pentagon was using a lower-tier Starshield subscription intended for ground-based operations to operate the drones.
The issue centred on the difference between the subscription plan being used and the more expensive service intended for aircraft. Reuters reported in May that SpaceX executives had argued the military was paying about $5,000 per terminal for a connection while using a higher service tier valued at nearly $25,000.
The Pentagon reportedly countered that the higher monthly fee was intended for aircraft rather than one-way attack drones.
According to Newsweek, SpaceX's satellite network has become an important communications tool in modern conflicts, including Russia's war against Ukraine, where it has supported battlefield coordination and drone operations.
However, the service has also faced scrutiny over its military use. Ukrainian officials have previously said restrictions imposed on Starlink disrupted some drone operations and frontline activities.
Musk has maintained that Starlink is a commercial service whose terms prohibit its use in offensive weapon systems. He has directed governments and militaries to use Starshield, the defence-focused version of the technology, for military operations instead.
In an October post on X, Musk argued that Starlink should remain a civilian network, warning that treating its satellites as military targets could trigger widespread destruction in orbit.
The latest disclosures have renewed questions about how commercial satellite infrastructure can be protected from military exploitation while remaining accessible to civilians in conflict zones.