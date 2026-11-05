Diwali: Share your photos with Gulf News

Show us your Diwali celebrations, from colourful decorations to family moments
Are you celebrating Diwali with family, decorating your home or getting together with friends? Gulf News wants to see your moments from the festival of lights.
From little ones helping with decorations to families gathering to share sweets, show us how you are celebrating. You can also share your preparations and the finishing touches that make your home ready for Diwali.
Submit your photos and videos through the form below.
Join our Diwali campaign and share your celebrations with readers across the UAE.