Diwali flowers in the UAE: Which blooms last longest in the heat?

Some flowers are considerably better equipped for the November weather than others
Some memories are wrapped in marigolds. Others are scented by jasmines.
Diwali is filled with the fragrance of flowers and the earthy smell of diyas. The house is lit up with lights, orange and gold is strung across the threshold, and petals are pressed into a rangoli.
Even if you're not at home for Diwali, you still feel it in the air.
Most of us wish to bring the feeling of Diwali to UAE, and we're always trying to keep the weather in mind for a five-day celebration. As we plan the ornaments for the table, diyas versus fairy lights, we struggle to look for the flowers that can shrug off the heat.
It's a trial and error learning, but you get there. And one key learning: It might not necessarily be the flowers. It's also where you've put them.
Diwali falls on Sunday, November 8, 2026, with Lakshmi Puja that evening. Dhanteras is on November 6 and Bhai Dooj on November 10. That's five days of celebrations, with November afternoons in the UAE still reaching around 31°C and humidity hovering around 65 per cent.
A flower garland that might last several days in a cooler home can have a much shorter life here. Direct sunlight, air-conditioning vents and even the fruit basket on your dining table can affect how long your blooms stay fresh.
The good news: Some flowers are considerably better equipped for the UAE's November weather than others.
Before picking your blooms, look at where you're planning to display them. Three everyday things can shorten their life.
Direct sunlight: That spot beside the window might be perfect for photographs, but prolonged exposure to sunlight and heat can dry out petals and accelerate wilting.
Air-conditioning vents: Cool air doesn't necessarily mean happy flowers. Constant airflow can dehydrate petals, particularly if you hang garlands directly beneath a split AC unit.
The fruit bowl: Ripening fruit releases ethylene, a gas that accelerates ageing in flowers. Marigolds and jasmine are among the flowers sensitive to it, according to the Floral Design Institute.
Temperature can make a remarkable difference. In one Thai study, jasmine garlands kept at 30°C lasted approximately 39 hours, while those stored in cooler conditions remained fresh for more than 10 days.
The same flower, a very different lifespan.
They might not be the traditional choice for a Diwali toran, but orchids are excellent candidates for keeping your home looking fresh throughout the festival.
Dendrobium orchids, in particular, have impressive staying power. Cut stems last around nine days in plain water, and the right vase solution can stretch that to as long as 18 days, according to a 1987 study from Kasetsart University.
If you want something elegant for your dining table or entrance console that will still look presentable after Bhai Dooj, orchids are a good investment.
Shevanti rarely steals the spotlight, but it has earned its place in any Diwali display.
Available in sunny yellow, crisp white and soft pink, chrysanthemums bring colour and fullness to an arrangement. They’re also the marathon runners of the flower world. In a study by Japan’s National Institute of Floricultural Science (2011), chrysanthemums lasted around 20 days in plain water at 23°C, outlasting every other flower tested. That’s roughly the temperature of an air-conditioned UAE living room, so keep them indoors, away from the balcony and direct sun, and they’ll comfortably see you through to Bhai Dooj.
Rajnigandha is particularly striking in an entrance hallway or living room. Its flower spikes typically last between six and eight days in plain water, depending on the variety, according to a study in Indian Journal of Horticulture. The flowers open gradually, starting with the lower florets while the buds above continue to bloom, so the entire spike doesn’t fade at once.
If fragrance is an important part of your Diwali celebrations, this is one flower worth bringing home.
Can you imagine Diwali without marigolds? Neither can we.
From doorway torans to puja decorations, the bright orange and yellow flowers are practically synonymous with Indian festivities. Fortunately, their sturdy, densely packed petals make them better suited to warmer conditions than some more delicate blooms.
Marigolds can last around five to 10 days in a vase, depending on their condition and how they're cared for. Keep them away from ripening fruit, change their water regularly and avoid placing them in direct sunlight. For garlands, try to hang them somewhere shaded and away from AC vents.
And don't throw them away the moment they start drying. Marigolds can retain their colour and shape as they dry, giving you another way to enjoy them.
Roses are a sight for sore eyes, but they're not necessarily the flowers to rely on for the entire Diwali week.
At around 20°C, cut roses can last approximately 10 days. At 30°C, their vase life can fall to about five days. That’s roughly a November afternoon in Abu Dhabi, so a vase on a sunny windowsill is effectively on a countdown.
They need clean water, freshly trimmed stems and a cool spot away from direct sunlight. If you're planning to use them for your puja or dining table, buy them closer to the day you intend to display them.
Few flowers are as evocative as jasmine. One breath can carry you back to temple steps, wedding preparations and warm evenings on a balcony back home.
But mogra is also among the most delicate flowers on this list. At 30°C, a jasmine garland may last only around 39 hours before its petals brown and its fragrance fades, according to a study in Naresuan University, 2012. For context, that’s about the temperature of a UAE November afternoon, which is why the garland you buy on Friday won’t look the same by Sunday.
So rather than buying it days ahead, save fresh jasmine for Lakshmi Puja. Wear it in your hair, place it beside the diya or let it scent your puja space.
You don't have to choose between traditional decorations and flowers that can withstand the UAE weather. The trick is to mix long-lasting blooms with those best enjoyed fresh.
For the entrance: Choose marigold garlands. They're colourful, festive and relatively sturdy.
For the living room: Arrange orchids and chrysanthemums in vases. They'll keep the space looking fresh throughout the celebrations.
For the hallway: Add tuberose for its fragrance.
For Lakshmi Puja: Buy fresh lotus and jasmine on Sunday, November 8.
This way, you won't have to replace your entire floral arrangement halfway through the festival.
If you're shopping in Dubai, Karama and Bur Dubai are good places to look for loose petals, fresh stems and traditional garlands during the festive season.
Perumal Flowers in Bur Dubai and Jasmine Experts Flowers in Al Karama are among the shops regulars can consider.
Prefer shopping from home? Talabat Mart has a Diwali flowers section featuring loose marigolds, shevanti and ready-made garlands. At the time of writing, 100g of marigolds cost approximately Dh5, while a 30cm garland was around Dh26.
One useful tip: loose petals are best purchased close to the day you plan to use them. For rangoli, aim to buy them on Sunday morning rather than several days earlier
A little preparation can make a difference to how long your festive flowers last.
Trim the stems: Cut them at an angle before placing them in a vase. Remove any leaves that would sit below the waterline.
Keep the water clean: Change vase water regularly and clean the container. Use commercial flower food according to its instructions.
Give marigolds their own arrangement: A university trial found that floral foam shortened marigold vase life, so placing the stems directly in water may be a better option.
Move the fruit basket: Keep flowers away from ripening fruit to reduce their exposure to ethylene.
Find a cool, shaded spot: Avoid windowsills, direct sunlight and areas directly beneath AC vents.
Give them a cooler night: If practical, move your arrangements to a cooler room overnight.
Your orchids and shevanti might still be standing when Bhai Dooj arrives. Your marigold garlands may have dried, and the tuberose might have lost some of its fragrance.
The jasmine, meanwhile, will probably be long gone.
And that's all right. It was never meant to last the entire week. It was meant for that one evening, filling your home with a familiar fragrance and bringing back memories of celebrations a long way from here.