Her rules are simple: Clean, airtight containers, refrigerated promptly at around 4°C or below. Then she names the habit almost every host is guilty of during a week of visitors, where the box comes out for one guest, sits on the coffee table, goes back in and comes out again. “It is also advisable to avoid repeatedly taking the same container out of the refrigerator and leaving it at room temperature,” she says, as fluctuations in temperature can affect freshness and food safety.