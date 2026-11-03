Your Diwali mithai has a clock. Here's how long it lasts
Every Desi household knows the drill. Days before Diwali, the boxes start arriving with fanfare: kaju katli, ladoos, gulab jamun. The refrigerator becomes a game of Tetris, then Jenga, as you ease out one box without toppling the rest and ask the season’s great question: What do you eat first, and what won’t survive the week?
There's an answer, and it's not so much to do with sugar, than it is to do with water, as experts explain. As Sanjit Advani, the director of My Govindas, a restaurant chain, explains, "The higher the water content for the make of a mithai the shorter the shelf life."
Yet, moisture is only a piece of the puzzle, according to Melanie Dsouza, a clinical dietician at Medcare Shaikh Saqr Al Qasimi Hospital. The ingredients matter too, and how they are prepared and stored.
None of this is an argument for abstinence. “People often ask me if they have to give up sweets during Diwali. My answer is no. Just enjoy them, rather than grazing on them all day,” said Zulekha Memon, a holistic health coach at Nutriwellnessguide FZE LLC.
A little strategy is needed. Your festive sweets might be laid out along the line. At the other sit the dense, dry ones that crumble under a thumb. The further a sweet sits toward the soft end, the faster its clock runs.
Yes, the ones you want the most, are all the most fragile. Rasgulla, kalakand, sondesh and spoonfuls of rabri can all perish quickly.
Meethli Parekh, founder of Healthbliss, does not mince words about it. “High moisture and protein make these extremely perishable,” she said. She gives them 1 to 2 days at room temperature and 3 to 4 days in the refrigerator.
Their rich flavour that makes them luxurious, is the actual problem. Sweets built on fresh milk, cream or khoya, Dsouza says, provide conditions in which bacteria can multiply more easily, particularly when left at room temperature. Microbes, it turns out, appreciate a good rasmalai as much as anyone.
The practical lesson: These are the opening act, not the encore.
A little further along the line, the gulab jamun bobs in syrup, the jalebi coils into spirals and the motichoor ladoo glows. Here, sugar earns its reputation.
“Concentrated sugar acts as a preservative,” Parekh says. Syrup sweets, she added, keep for 2 to 3 days at room temperature and up to 7 days when refrigerated.
Dsouza reminds that sugar can slow microbial growth by tying up the available water, she said, but it does not make these sweets immune to spoilage, as she says.
At the far, dry end of the line live the sweets built for endurance: besan ladoo, Mysore pak and pinni, made from flour roasted slowly in ghee until almost nothing wet is left. “Thoroughly roasted flours and fats leave almost no water content,” Parekh said, and these sweets remain fresh for 2 to 3 weeks at room temperature in an airtight container.
Don’t put them in the fridge, she warned, as cold solidifies the ghee into a hard texture. Nobody wants a ladoo they could skip across a pond.
Then there is the jewellery box of the mithai world: Kaju katli, anjeer bites, badam barfi. They are low in moisture and rich in nut oils, and they last, Parekh says, 5 to 7 days at room temperature and up to 2 weeks in the fridge.
Advani agrees that dry-fruit sweets go the distance, saying his shop’s zero-sugar range can last up to 1.5 months.
Those same nuts carry their own risk. Their natural oils, Dsouza said, can turn rancid over time, especially when exposed to heat, light and air.
A box of kaju katli left on a sunny windowsill is aging faster than you think.
According to Advani, your kaju katli remains for 15 days, while gulab jamun remains for 10. Similarly, Dsouza says gulab jamun is generally best enjoyed within 1–2 days when kept at room temperature, although refrigeration can extend its shelf life.
Both can be true. A sweet’s lifespan depends on the recipe, the kitchen and the conditions it is stored in. That is why Dsouza treats her own figures with caution. “These are general estimates rather than fixed expiry periods,” she said, adding a piece of advice that settles most arguments: “Always check and read the label for instructions on the product.”
The shelf life of Indian sweets depends largely on their ingredients, moisture content and how they are prepared and stored. While some varieties can stay fresh for several days, others are best enjoyed soon after purchase. Kaju katli, which is primarily made from cashews and sugar, generally stays fresh for around 5–7 days when stored properly in an airtight container in a cool, dry place. Besan ladoo can last approximately 7–14 days, provided they are prepared well and kept away from moisture....
The instinct during festival week is to push every box onto a shelf and forget about it. Dsouza argues for more care, warning against assuming that refrigeration will keep them safe indefinitely.
Her rules are simple: Clean, airtight containers, refrigerated promptly at around 4°C or below. Then she names the habit almost every host is guilty of during a week of visitors, where the box comes out for one guest, sits on the coffee table, goes back in and comes out again. “It is also advisable to avoid repeatedly taking the same container out of the refrigerator and leaving it at room temperature,” she says, as fluctuations in temperature can affect freshness and food safety.
The fix: Plate what you’ll serve, and put the rest straight back.
Advani is just as firm about consistency. “It’s important to keep sweets at a stable temperature of 15 degrees celsius or lower,” he said. Boondi and motichoor ladoos, he added, “can be kept out in the open for three days or less away from direct sunlight, of course if you want it to last longer, you should refrigerate post two days.”
Thoroughly roasted flours and fats leave almost no water content. They remain fresh for 2 to 3 weeks at room temperature in an airtight container; refrigeration is unnecessary as cold solidifies the ghee into a hard texture..
There is a romance to buying mithai loose from the glass counter of a neighbourhood sweet shop, but it comes with a shorter runway. “Unpackaged sweets from local shops contain no preservatives and should be eaten within a few days,” Parekh says. By contrast, commercial sweets“sealed in vacuum bags or tins with inert gases (MAP) can remain shelf-stable for several months unopened.
Advani says his own shop prints dates on its packaging, and that their aim is to use fresh ghee as well as zero preservatives.
And don't fall for a shiny seal: Packaged, does not automatically mean safer or fresher, notes Dsouza. Her red flag at the checkout is simple: “A damaged, swollen or leaking package should be avoided.”
To avoid a sugar crash, choose the one sweet that is truly loved, having it after a meal rather than on an empty stomach, pairing it with a few nuts or some yoghurt, and following it with a short walk. It is also important to remember that jaggery (unrefined cane sugar) is still sugar so just because you are having a jaggery based sweet does not mean you are taking in any less sugar.
Mould and a sour smell are the obvious giveaways, but by the time they appear, a sweet has usually been sending signals for days. Parekh watches for hardening, rubberiness, or syrup separating and leaking liquid, and for a stale, metallic flavor caused by the oxidation of ghee or nut oils.
One of her most telling clues is the silver leaf. Look for dull silver leaf (vark), or slight edge discoloration before any mould forms. When the vark loses its shine, the sweet is not far behind.
Still, Dsouza warns against turning detective with your tongue. “Harmful bacteria can sometimes be present without causing any noticeable changes to the food,” she says “Tasting a small portion to check whether a sweet is still good is therefore not a safe way to assess it.”
As she says, if there is any doubt about how a sweet has been stored or how long it has been sitting out, it is better to discard it rather than take a risk.” That matters most, she said, for children, older adults, pregnant women and anyone with a weakened immune system.
Keeping mithai fresh is half the art. Eating it well is the other half.
Pick the one sweet you truly love. Eat it after a meal, never on an empty stomach. Pair it with a few nuts or some yoghurt, then take a short walk. And Memon has a reality check for anyone hoping for a health halo: jaggery is still sugar.
She is also a fan of smart swaps. Chhena-based sweets such as sandesh or rasgulla can stand in for gulab jamun, and chana chaat can stand in for kachori. “Anjeer-khajur burfi (fig and date fudge), chikki (traditional Indian nut brittle, usually made with jaggery) and besan ladoo (sweet gram flour balls) are also great options,” she says, while jalebi (deep-fried, syrup-soaked spiral-shaped sweets) is best kept as an occasional treat. The namkeen goes in a small bowl, not straight from the packet.
For people living with diabetes, her advice is precise. “Sweets can raise blood sugar levels quickly, so portions should be limited to a small piece, eaten only after a balanced meal and never on their own,” she said. She also recommends going easy on fried snacks, continuing prescribed medication, not skipping meals, checking blood sugar more often and seeing a doctor if readings stay high.
In the end, the experts’ advice fits on a sticky note for the fridge door. Buy what you’ll actually eat. Eat the delicate ones first. Let the besan ladoos wait their turn.
“Festive sweets are best enjoyed when they are fresh and handled safely,” Dsouza says.