A single festive piece can move easily between settings, as long as you read the room
Start thinking in pieces, folks!
The secret to getting more wear from a Diwali outfit is to stop seeing it as a complete festive look. That lehenga skirt, embroidered blouse or silk saree could have a second life in your everyday wardrobe, turning up at a weekend brunch or an office dinner long after the last sparkler has fizzled out.
A few clever styling moves make all the difference. Tuck a crisp white shirt into a traditional skirt. Team an embellished blouse with sharp tailored trousers. Give a silk saree a contemporary edge with a structured jacket. The idea is to mix familiar festive pieces with everyday staples, so the result feels fresh rather than like a rerun of the celebrations.
For Geetikka Juneja, founder and CEO of Geetikka Juneja Consultancy Services FZE, it all begins with taking the outfit apart. “I start by separating the outfit into individual pieces and picking one to build the rest of the look around,” she says. The lehenga skirt might become the statement, the silk saree might take centre stage, or a festive top or kurti might be paired with more contemporary pieces.
Once the hero piece is chosen, it’s all about reframing. “The key is to give the chosen piece a different context through new pairings, an alternative draping style or a change of footwear,” she explains. “Often, the garment itself is already versatile; it is the styling combination that makes it feel occasion-specific.”
Giving festive clothing a fresh identity doesn’t have to mean another shopping trip. Start with what’s already in your wardrobe. Juneja points to a handful of hardworking basics: “Crisp shirts, straight-leg jeans, tailored trousers, fine-knit tops and well-cut blazers are especially useful because their clean lines complement the detail and movement of Indian clothing.”
Each one changes the mood in its own way. “A shirt adds a relaxed, borrowed-from-the-wardrobe feel to a lehenga skirt; tailored trousers give a festive blouse a sharper profile; a blazer can bring structure to a saree,” she says.
Proportion matters as much as the pairing. “Think about proportion as well as colour: a voluminous skirt often works best with a neater top, while a fluid saree can pair beautifully with a more defined jacket.”
A single festive piece can move easily between settings, as long as you read the room. “Start with the mood of the occasion,” says Juneja.
Brunch calls for ease: a lehenga skirt with a relaxed shirt, or a silk saree with a light, unfussy blouse, which, she says, “can feel elegant without looking ceremonial.” Heading out to dinner? “Bring in a more defined silhouette or a striking accessory.” At a wedding, let the fabric and craftsmanship take centre stage. For the office, choose polish over sparkle: “a saree with a tailored blouse or jacket can feel polished and professional.”
Above all, let the occasion guide the styling, and drop the idea that an elaborate garment belongs only at a celebration. As Juneja puts it, “The same piece can travel between settings; the styling just needs to respect the occasion.”
Heavy embroidery and embellishments don't have to mean a head-to-toe festive look. In fact, toning things down can make ornate pieces feel considerably more contemporary.
Juneja recommends letting the embellishment be the main event and introducing contrast thoughtfully. A richly embroidered blouse, for example, can work with matte, tailored trousers, while an ornate skirt can be paired with a plain shirt in a complementary colour.
The finishes and shapes should also complement each other. Consider a structured top with a flowing skirt or a smooth fabric alongside detailed embroidery. A clean silhouette and a little restraint can make the combination feel intentional rather than mismatched.
Sometimes, you don't even need to change the garment. A different blouse, pair of shoes or set of earrings can transform the way an outfit looks and feels.
"A traditional blouse and heirloom jewellery can make a saree feel ceremonial; a contemporary blouse and sculptural earrings can give it a more modern character," says Juneja.
Footwear can make an outfit feel more relaxed or dressy, while a belt or jacket can change its shape altogether. These aren't simply finishing touches; they help determine how the entire ensemble is perceived.
I start by separating the outfit into individual pieces and picking one to build the rest of the look around. A lehenga skirt (traditional flared skirt) could become the statement piece, a silk saree (traditional draped garment) could take centre stage, or a festive top or kurti (traditional tunic) could be paired with more contemporary pieces. The key is to give the chosen piece a different context through new pairings, an alternative draping style or a change of footwear. Often, the garment itself is already versatile; it is the styling combination that makes it feel occasion-specific....
Of course, getting more mileage out of festive clothing begins before you even bring it home. When shopping for Diwali, Juneja suggests imagining the garment in at least two other settings.
Could that lehenga skirt work with a shirt or knit top? Can the blouse be paired with trousers, a saree or another skirt? Does the outfit complement pieces already in your wardrobe?
Comfort and practicality deserve attention, too. Consider whether you can wear the garment for several hours, whether it can be cared for easily and if it can be altered or separated into individual pieces.
As Juneja puts it, "The most rewarding purchase is one you love for the celebration and can imagine reaching for again."
And that's perhaps the best way to approach festive fashion: buy something you love, wear it for Diwali, and then find a dozen other reasons to bring it out again.