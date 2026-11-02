For Geetikka Juneja, founder and CEO of Geetikka Juneja Consultancy Services FZE, it all begins with taking the outfit apart. “I start by separating the outfit into individual pieces and picking one to build the rest of the look around,” she says. The lehenga skirt might become the statement, the silk saree might take centre stage, or a festive top or kurti might be paired with more contemporary pieces.