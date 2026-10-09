From Tradition to Modern Elegance: Seema Gujral's journey in bridal fashion

A bride may arrive at Seema Gujral’s New Delhi flagship carrying a phone filled with references. There will be lehengas saved from Instagram, celebrity wedding photographs, family opinions, colour palettes and a growing list of ideas about the woman she is expected to become for her wedding. Gujral’s first task is to look beyond the screen. She asks what the bride naturally reaches for, which colours make her feel most like herself and how she wants to feel when she enters the room. The answers begin to reveal the outfit beneath all that influence.