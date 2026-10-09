Finding 'The One': How YOU&I Bridal helps brides discover their perfect gown

Bridal dreams come alive with personalised touches and expert guidance
The dress a bride saves on her phone can tell a different story when she finally puts it on. A neckline she has admired for months may feel unfamiliar; a silhouette she has barely considered may give her the confidence she hoped to find. At YOU&I Bridal in Dubai Media City, that distance between an imagined dress and the experience of wearing it is familiar territory for owner Anna Van Rosenveldt.
“Brides often arrive with a very clear idea of what they think they should wear, but real life can feel completely different from the inspiration images,” she says.
For Anna, those images begin a conversation that develops through trying on gowns, talking through preferences and paying attention to fit. The bride needs room to discover how she feels in each dress, including the ones she might initially dismiss.
Jess, the boutique’s general manager, remembers one appointment that captures this particularly well. “One bride who has really stayed with me was someone who came in with a very clear idea of what she thought she wanted, but ended up falling in love with something completely different,” she says. “Seeing her confidence change when she found the dress was so special.”
Her recollection brings the discussion back to the woman wearing the gown. The change Jess remembers is in the bride’s confidence, the feeling that finally makes a choice possible.
The British-owned boutique has been welcoming brides for nearly four years. Anna draws on her experience across the bridal industry and the region’s beauty sector, with an ambition to give women in Dubai access to international designers and an appointment shaped around their individual preferences.
The studio operates by appointment, giving each bride exclusive access to the entire boutique for her private fitting.
“We always say, come with an open mind,” Anna says. “Finding your dress is a journey, so we encourage brides to enjoy the process and have fun with it.”
Her team listens to what a bride likes, then helps her explore different styles in a relaxed setting. Recently, requests have centred on structured corsetry, delicate lace and luxurious fabrics. Brides want feminine, sophisticated gowns with a contemporary edge, and an elegance they can imagine appreciating in years to come.
Bringing international bridal labels to the region is central to Anna’s vision. The boutique introduces exclusive names including Suzanne Neville from the UK and La Première from the US, alongside its wider selection of designers.
“We’re especially excited about Randy Fenoli, Suzanne Neville, and Hayley Paige,” Anna says. “All three designers bring something truly special to our collection.”
Fenoli, familiar to viewers of Say Yes to the Dress, offers romantic, flattering gowns with close attention to detail. Neville’s appeal lies in her precise structure, luxurious fabrics and enduring elegance. Paige brings playful femininity and modern romance through distinctive silhouettes and intricate detailing.
Together, these collections give brides a broad range of possibilities to explore. Anna values the differences between them because they help women identify what feels right for their own celebration.
That celebration is evolving, too. She sees brides in the UAE adapting Western bridal wear to their personalities and traditions, with smaller bridal parties, intimate weddings, elopements and vow renewals influencing their choices. Guests are also being given greater freedom to wear clothes that feel comfortable and individual. A classic gown, or a modern silhouette becomes part of a wedding planned around the people taking part.
Once a bride begins to narrow her choices, the practical calendar matters. Anna recommends starting the search around a year before the wedding, giving the dress time to be made, delivered and fitted.
“Most of our designers require six to nine months to make and deliver your gown,” she says. “Once it arrives, alterations are usually needed to ensure the perfect fit, and these typically take place six to eight weeks before your wedding or travel date.”
Brides with fewer than three months have options, including rush orders from some designers for an additional fee. Buying a gown off the rack offers another route, with availability shaping the choice.
Through all these decisions, Anna says the fit of the gown depends the way it sits on the body and how comfortably a bride can wear it. Experience has made her attentive to the moment when the woman in the mirror recognises herself. “When she looks in the mirror and can truly see herself on her wedding day, that is when we know we’ve found the one,” she says.