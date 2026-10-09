Aisle to Dance Floor: How bridal gowns are designed for comfort and elegance

A wedding dress has to survive the day its photograph promises: the walk down the aisle, the embrace of a relative, hours at a table and the first ambitious turn on the dance floor. Jessy Rebekah, co-founder and managing director of Rebekah’s Bridal and occasion wear, keeps those demands close when helping a woman choose her gown. In her account of the fitting room, the bride’s ease becomes part of the design, as essential as the neckline or the fall of a skirt.