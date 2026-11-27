Walking the new route

The expanded store starts on the first floor, where wardrobes and fitted storage systems sit among the room sets. One is a classic living room, where visitors can lounge on the grey sofa and soak in every element of the room. The route ahead then carries you up to the second floor, which opens with IKEA's smart-home range, a category the company markets as simple to use but clever in what it does.

Beyond it come the kitchenware aisles, with pots and pans, followed by dining tables and table settings. It is the familiar IKEA progression, and that is the point. The one-way route indications mean that you can't lose your way – customers enter on the first floor and leave on the second.

"We want customers to enjoy the journey as much as what they take home, whether they're visiting for a specific item or simply looking for inspiration," says Jayan.

What's on the shelves

The change in range in the expanded store stands out. Now more than 4,300 products are on the shelves. With over 3,000 home furnishing products, everyday essentials and accessories across the showroom and Market Hall, IKEA Al Wahda offers the experience of envisioning a room with every element to make it a home.

Shoppers can arrange home delivery for products displayed in-store or collect their online orders. Then comes the new Planning Area, where shoppers can sit down and organise their thoughts.

More than a store

The Planning Area is part of the redesign built around people rather than products. Here, IKEA design specialists offer one-to-one consultations for kitchens, bedrooms and living rooms. The idea is that a customer arrives with a floor plan, a budget or just a vague wish and leaves with a plan that fits their space, routines and aspirations.

“A good home design is not just about how a space looks, but how well it works for the people who live in it," says Jayan. “Every new home brings different needs, whether it's furnishing a first apartment, making space for a growing family, or finding practical solutions that make everyday life more comfortable.”

In the revamped store, Swedish dining runs through both floors. “We have a fantastic 80-seat restaurant on the first level where customers can relax and have our Swedish delicacies along with local and international favourites,” says Jayan.

Upstairs, Swedish Bite offers quick refreshments for the walk out.

A few practical touches round out the visit. Self-payment points on the first-floor speed up checkout, while on the second floor a large digital screen shows home inspiration throughout the day.

Long-term commitment to Abu Dhabi

IKEA's Al Wahda expansion offers three things for shoppers: inspiration, practical help and a meal under one roof in the middle of Abu Dhabi. For Abu Dhabi shoppers, it is the store that has grown with the neighbourhood it serves.