Want to look sharp this Diwali? These 4 kurtas bring festive elegance without the fuss

Make a festive impression with four kurtas that balance tradition and modern style.
Diwali dressing deserves a little extra attention, especially when family gatherings, festive dinners and photographs are part of the celebrations. The right kurta can make an outfit feel considered without elaborate layering or accessories. For men who want a traditional look with a contemporary finish, colour and detailing make all the difference.
Our top pick is the ROYALSCOUT Gold Kurta, which brings a warm, celebratory colour to a straightforward silhouette. If you prefer something quieter, textured fabric, soft aqua or classic navy can look equally polished with the right trousers and footwear.
With Diwali falling on Sunday, 8 November 2026, these four kurtas offer different ways to dress for the occasion while remaining useful for weddings and family celebrations later in the year
Verdict: A gold-toned kurta is an easy way to give your Diwali outfit a celebratory finish without relying on elaborate embroidery or heavy accessories.
The appeal here is the colour. Gold works particularly well for evening celebrations, where warm lighting can bring out its richness. ROYALSCOUT's design combines a cotton-polyester blend with a regular-fit, short-kurta silhouette.
The shorter length makes it an interesting alternative to traditional knee-length styles. Pair it with ivory trousers for a clean festive combination, or choose black tailored trousers for a sharper, contemporary look.
Brown loafers or traditional mojaris can complete the outfit without competing with the gold. Keep accessories restrained, perhaps a simple watch, so the colour remains the main feature.
For wedding-related celebrations, a neutral Nehru jacket could add another layer of formality.
Key specifications
Colour: Gold
Fabric: Cotton-polyester blend
Fit: Regular
Style: Short kurta with full sleeves
What we like
Warm gold colour suits festive evening dressing.
Shorter silhouette offers flexible styling with tailored trousers.
Neutral accessories are enough to complete the look.
Best for: Men who want a noticeable Diwali outfit that can also work for family functions and wedding celebrations.
Verdict: A textured kurta offers visual interest without requiring bright colours or additional festive layers.
The attraction of this design lies in its surface detailing. LATEST CHIKAN's official website describes its textured kurta as having a subtle pattern and classic silhouette suitable for casual and festive occasions. Related retail specifications also identify a regular fit, long sleeves and a mandarin collar.
Texture is particularly useful if you prefer an understated festive outfit. Under direct light, the fabric's pattern can add dimension, while the overall look remains relatively simple.
For Diwali, pair the kurta with straight-cut white or cream trousers. This creates contrast and keeps the outfit looking traditional. If your selected colour is darker, tan footwear can provide a softer finish than black.
The design also lends itself to repeat wear. For a family lunch, wear it with relaxed trousers and sandals. For a wedding function, switch to more structured bottoms and polished footwear.
Key specifications
Design: Textured long kurta
Sleeves: Full length
Fit: Regular
Fabric: Cotton Blend
Pattern: Checkered
What we like
Subtle surface texture adds interest to a simple outfit.
Traditional silhouette works with festive trousers.
Easy to dress up or down through footwear and accessories.
Best for: Men who appreciate traditional styling but prefer texture over bright colours or prominent embellishments.
Verdict: A rich purple kurta brings a sophisticated touch to Diwali dressing, combining traditional Indian styling with a distinctive festive colour.
If you want to move beyond conventional gold and navy, this purple kurta from VASTRAMAY offers an elegant alternative. The deep, expressive shade makes a statement without requiring elaborate accessories, particularly for evening Diwali gatherings and wedding celebrations.
According to the brand's product description, the kurta is made in India using fabric selected for comfort and a luxurious feel. Its versatile design can be paired with traditional churidars or pyjamas for a classic ethnic look, while jeans create a more relaxed outfit for informal celebrations.
For Diwali, style it with ivory or cream trousers to create a striking contrast. Gold-toned accessories and tan mojaris can complement the purple beautifully, giving the outfit a polished finish for festive photographs.
The brand recommends consulting its size chart before ordering to find the right fit.
Key specifications
Colour: Purple
High Quality Fabric:
Fit: Comfortable fit
Origin: Made in India
Styling: Suitable with churidars, pyjamas or jeans
What we like
Rich purple colour creates a distinctive festive appearance.
Versatile styling works for Diwali, weddings and cultural celebrations.
Traditional design pairs easily with neutral trousers and footwear.
Best for: Men who want a refined, colourful kurta that makes an impression at evening festivities and can be worn again for weddings or family celebrations.
Verdict: A navy kurta offers a dependable festive look that can be styled for Diwali dinners, weddings and less formal family occasions.
Navy is one of the easiest colours to build an outfit around. It has enough depth for evening dressing while remaining restrained, making it a useful option for men who prefer classic colours.
For Diwali, cream or off-white trousers create a strong contrast against the darker kurta. Brown leather loafers can make the combination feel more formal, while traditional sandals keep it relaxed.
If you're attending a wedding function, a beige or muted gold Nehru jacket would add an occasion-ready finish without changing the basic outfit.
Navy also offers plenty of flexibility for repeat wear. You can pair it with neutral trousers for a traditional appearance or choose darker bottoms for a more contemporary outfit.
Key specifications
Colour: Navy blue
Fabric: Cotton-linen blend
Fit: Regular
Neckline: Band collar
Style: Solid-colour kurta
What we like
Navy pairs easily with cream, beige and neutral accessories.
Dark colour gives the outfit a formal appearance.
Simple styling makes it suitable for several occasions.
Best for: Men who want one versatile kurta for Diwali, wedding functions and family celebrations throughout the year.
Colour and detailing: Start with the occasion. Gold is particularly suitable for evening festivities, while aqua creates a lighter look for daytime gatherings. Navy offers a more restrained appearance. Textured fabric adds interest if you prefer subtle colours.
Fit and length: A regular-fit kurta is a useful starting point, but check the garment measurements rather than relying entirely on your usual shirt size. Shoulder width, chest measurement and length determine how the outfit sits. Short kurtas pair naturally with contemporary trousers, while longer styles give a more traditional appearance.
Fabric and layering: Cotton blends and cotton-linen fabrics are worth considering for gatherings in the UAE, particularly when you expect to move between outdoor spaces and air-conditioned venues. Check the exact fabric composition and care instructions before ordering.
For a polished finish, choose trousers that complement the kurta rather than match it exactly. Cream, white and beige are particularly versatile. A well-fitting kurta with clean footwear generally needs very little additional styling.
For a festive outfit that makes an impression without elaborate styling, the ROYALSCOUT Gold Kurta is our top pick. Its warm colour gives it a celebratory character, and the short-kurta silhouette makes it easy to pair with tailored trousers. It is particularly appealing for evening gatherings and festive photographs.
If your preference leans towards traditional detailing, the LATEST CHIKAN Textured Kurta offers a quieter way to introduce visual interest through fabric texture.
For daytime celebrations, the VASTRAMAY Aqua Kurta brings a softer colour palette that looks considered with white or beige trousers.
The VASTRAMAY Navy Blue Kurta is the most versatile option for men who want to wear their festive outfit again. Its classic colour works across Diwali dinners, weddings and family celebrations.
Ultimately, choose the colour that suits your occasion and the fit that feels natural. A simple, well-coordinated outfit can look every bit as festive as an elaborate one.
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