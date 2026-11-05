Want to look sharp this Diwali? These 4 kurtas bring festive elegance without the fuss

With Diwali falling on Sunday, 8 November 2026, these four kurtas offer different ways to dress for the occasion while remaining useful for weddings and family celebrations later in the year

Our top pick is the ROYALSCOUT Gold Kurta, which brings a warm, celebratory colour to a straightforward silhouette. If you prefer something quieter, textured fabric, soft aqua or classic navy can look equally polished with the right trousers and footwear.

Diwali dressing deserves a little extra attention, especially when family gatherings, festive dinners and photographs are part of the celebrations. The right kurta can make an outfit feel considered without elaborate layering or accessories. For men who want a traditional look with a contemporary finish, colour and detailing make all the difference.

1. ROYALSCOUT Gold Kurta: Best for a festive statement

Best for: Men who want a noticeable Diwali outfit that can also work for family functions and wedding celebrations.

Neutral accessories are enough to complete the look.

For wedding-related celebrations, a neutral Nehru jacket could add another layer of formality.

Brown loafers or traditional mojaris can complete the outfit without competing with the gold. Keep accessories restrained, perhaps a simple watch, so the colour remains the main feature.

The shorter length makes it an interesting alternative to traditional knee-length styles. Pair it with ivory trousers for a clean festive combination, or choose black tailored trousers for a sharper, contemporary look.

The appeal here is the colour. Gold works particularly well for evening celebrations, where warm lighting can bring out its richness. ROYALSCOUT's design combines a cotton-polyester blend with a regular-fit, short-kurta silhouette.

Verdict: A gold-toned kurta is an easy way to give your Diwali outfit a celebratory finish without relying on elaborate embroidery or heavy accessories.

2. LATEST CHIKAN Textured Kurta: Best for traditional detailing

Best for: Men who appreciate traditional styling but prefer texture over bright colours or prominent embellishments.

Easy to dress up or down through footwear and accessories.

The design also lends itself to repeat wear. For a family lunch, wear it with relaxed trousers and sandals. For a wedding function, switch to more structured bottoms and polished footwear.

For Diwali, pair the kurta with straight-cut white or cream trousers. This creates contrast and keeps the outfit looking traditional. If your selected colour is darker, tan footwear can provide a softer finish than black.

Texture is particularly useful if you prefer an understated festive outfit. Under direct light, the fabric's pattern can add dimension, while the overall look remains relatively simple.

The attraction of this design lies in its surface detailing. LATEST CHIKAN's official website describes its textured kurta as having a subtle pattern and classic silhouette suitable for casual and festive occasions. Related retail specifications also identify a regular fit, long sleeves and a mandarin collar.

3. VASTRAMAY Aqua Kurta: Best for understated elegance

Verdict: A rich purple kurta brings a sophisticated touch to Diwali dressing, combining traditional Indian styling with a distinctive festive colour.

If you want to move beyond conventional gold and navy, this purple kurta from VASTRAMAY offers an elegant alternative. The deep, expressive shade makes a statement without requiring elaborate accessories, particularly for evening Diwali gatherings and wedding celebrations.

According to the brand's product description, the kurta is made in India using fabric selected for comfort and a luxurious feel. Its versatile design can be paired with traditional churidars or pyjamas for a classic ethnic look, while jeans create a more relaxed outfit for informal celebrations.

For Diwali, style it with ivory or cream trousers to create a striking contrast. Gold-toned accessories and tan mojaris can complement the purple beautifully, giving the outfit a polished finish for festive photographs.

The brand recommends consulting its size chart before ordering to find the right fit.

Key specifications

Colour: Purple

High Quality Fabric:

Fit: Comfortable fit

Origin: Made in India

Styling: Suitable with churidars, pyjamas or jeans

What we like

Rich purple colour creates a distinctive festive appearance.

Versatile styling works for Diwali, weddings and cultural celebrations.

Traditional design pairs easily with neutral trousers and footwear.