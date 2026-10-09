Grooms redefine wedding wardrobes with comfort, tradition, and reusability in mind

Modern grooms prioritise comfort, family history and rewearable wedding looks
The question of what to wear again is entering the wedding wardrobe surprisingly early. Dubai-based designer Varoin Marwah hears it from grooms who want to know how a jacket might work at another celebration, or whether the pieces of a ceremonial outfit can be worn separately. Alongside the fabric and embroidery, they are thinking about the hours they will spend wearing it, the freedom to move and the clothes’ usefulness after the wedding.
“Comfort has become a much bigger priority,” Marwah says. “There is much more awareness around ease of movement, lighter construction and how an outfit actually feels over several hours.”
These concerns are changing the brief. Grooms want clothes that feel significant enough for the occasion and familiar enough to wear confidently. For Marwah, that begins with understanding the person inside them.
“The best wedding look is one where you see the groom first and the clothes second,” he says. “It shouldn’t feel as though he has suddenly become a completely different person simply because it is his wedding day.”
Roshin Rahman, creative director of Carelli Bespoke, sees that involvement in the questions men bring to their appointments. They arrive with photographs saved on their phones and opinions about lapel width, cloth mills and jacket construction. Weddings in Italy, Turkey and India introduce further considerations around weather, venue and travel.
“Five years ago a groom would say ‘black suit, make it nice.’ Now he’s got twenty images saved on his phone and he’s asking whether the jacket is canvassed, how wide the lapel is, which mill the cloth comes from,” he says.
At VAVCI, designer and founder Kanika Mehra finds men increasingly interested in fabric weight, personal details and their own preferences. A monogram inside a jacket or a wedding date beneath a cuff can give an otherwise restrained outfit private significance. Some bring family textiles into the consultation.
“They often bring us a piece of their father’s old sherwani, or a vintage family brocade so we craft a design story around it,” she says. “This way, the groom gets a modern outfit that carries a real piece of family history.”
Personal style has to sit comfortably with the traditions of the ceremony. Marwah encourages grooms to use their everyday preferences as a starting point. Someone who favours understated dressing can create distinction through fabric, exceptional tailoring, subtle embroidery or a strong silhouette. A man who enjoys colour and detail has room to express that enthusiasm.
“I always believe in keeping your core personal values intact and then interpreting the occasion through them,” he says.
The setting also establishes expectations. Rahman begins with the venue, time and formality, explaining that an afternoon church ceremony in Tuscany and a late-evening Dubai ballroom reception require different garments. At Carelli, discussing what an invitation’s dress code means is part of the service.
“Keep the shape correct for the occasion and put your personality into the cloth, the lining, the lapel, the details,” he says. “You should look like yourself on your best day.” He also encourages a conversation with the bride about her dress, ensuring the tones sit together.
Mehra begins with a private consultation, assessing the groom’s colouring, proportions and usual way of dressing before discussing themes or the bride’s ensemble. In wider family discussions, his preferences can become lost.
“We sit down, listen, take measurements, and only then start talking about design,” she says. “Once we know how a man dresses day to day, the right choices follow easily.”
One particularly personal VAVCI commission depicts a couple’s relationship through thread and beadwork. Their first meeting in Jaipur, the proposal in the Maasai Mara and their beach wedding appear among its embroidered details. The groom keeps the design as a surprise for his bride.
In the UAE, comfort depends heavily on what goes into the garment. Marwah sees demand for more open, relaxed cuts and softer construction. Lightweight cashmere, cotton-silk blends and breathable fabrics offer texture without excessive weight. His clients are also exploring nuanced shades and richer colours according to the celebration.
“UAE weddings can involve long celebrations and multiple events, so grooms increasingly understand that an outfit has to perform as well as it looks,” he says.
Rahman favours high-twist and tropical wools around 230 to 270 grams, with wool-silk-linen blends for texture and unlined or half-lined jackets for airflow. He steers clients towards Super 110s to 130s cloth for durability through a long evening. High-twist fabrics also travel well.
Summer weddings in Lake Como or Bodrum require similar thinking to Dubai. December evenings in Delhi or Udaipur allow heavier flannel or cloth around 300 grams. His daytime palette includes ivory, sand and camel; for evening, he favours midnight blue, with deep green, burgundy and brown for additional looks.
Cuts have softened through natural shoulders, reduced padding and roomier trousers. Double-breasted evening jackets are returning, alongside the full-belly shawl lapel, whose curve widens across the chest.
Mehra similarly adapts ceremonial clothes to their location. “A heavy sherwani built for a cooler climate will be miserable at a beach wedding in Dubai,” she says. “We build those same silhouettes with lighter canvases and unlined or half-lined bodies so the garment actually breathes.”
Ivory, sand, oyster and soft pastels feature in her daytime choices, with velvet and raw silk for evening celebrations and winter. Her atelier brings English wools and cashmeres together with Indian silks, Chanderi and Banarasi weaves, allowing a wool Jodhpuri and Varanasi silk kurta within one commission.
A wedding wardrobe needs variation across its events. Marwah identifies the sangeet and pheras as important occasions, with scope for colour and drama at the former and a sense of permanence and ceremony at the latter.
“One look might make its statement through colour, another through embroidery, another through an exceptional fabric or silhouette,” he says.
He wants the outfits to relate to one another, allowing simpler pieces to give elaborate clothes their presence. Rewearing them also forms part of the discussion.
“They want pieces that feel special enough for their wedding but can later be styled differently, broken up or worn to another occasion,” he says.
Rahman recommends concentrating investment on the main ceremony and reception. Welcome dinners, mehendi celebrations and next-day brunches can use simpler clothes, particularly when travel means packing five or six outfits. A reception jacket that works later with grey trousers or jeans earns its place in the wardrobe.
“The rule we give is one statement per outfit,” he says. “Three loud pieces at once is when it starts looking like a costume.”
Mehra suggests modern cuts, asymmetric drapes and embroidery that catches stage lighting for the sangeet. Silk or linen kurtas in bright colours work for haldi and mehndi, with future occasions in mind. A bandhgala suits an engagement, while threadwork, zardozi or rich fabric with precise tailoring gives the ceremony its importance. A bespoke tuxedo or three-piece suit serves the reception and subsequent formal events.
She also recommends a backup silk kurta or light bandhgala in the wedding palette, ready for heat, spills or a lengthy celebration.
Marwah recommends starting four to five months ahead, allowing time for fabric sourcing, handwork and multiple fittings. Shoulders, sleeves, trouser break and garment length all influence the result, as does the ability to sit comfortably.
“Fit makes or breaks the outfit,” he says. “Good tailoring should make a groom feel confident without making him feel conscious of what he is wearing.”
Rahman advises four to six months, particularly for overseas weddings, with three months his minimum. His final fitting takes place seven to ten days before the wedding or departure. Carelli uses individual paper patterns, stitched floating canvases and four inspection stages for each commission.
Shoulders and collar receive his first attention, followed by trouser length and footwear. For evening black tie, he explains peak or shawl lapels, matching facings on buttons and trouser stripes, braces or side adjusters and a covered waist. A self-tied bow tie, white pocket square, studs, cufflinks, polished black oxfords or pumps and thin black socks complete his recommendations.
Mehra begins two to three months ahead, with a basted fitting around 40 days before the event and a final check 20 days out. Posture and changes in physique matter alongside measurements.
She recommends comfortable velvet juttis or embroidered mojaris with traditional outfits, and suitable patent black or oxblood shoes with Western tailoring. A hand-rolled silk pocket square, embroidered shawl, brooch, safa or watch can provide the finishing detail, with one or two accents sufficient.
Those final decisions deserve the same attention as the first fabric choice. The groom will wear the result through greetings, ceremonies, photographs and dancing, carrying his own preferences into every part of the day.